Kern scores 17 as VCU defeats Fordham 80-61

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Nick Kern’s 17 points helped VCU defeat Fordham 80-61 on Saturday.

Kern finished 8 of 9 from the floor for the Rams (20-7, 11-3 Atlantic 10 Conference). Adrian Baldwin Jr. added 13 points while shooting 3 for 6 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 5 of 5 from the free throw line, and he also had 10 assists and six steals. Jalen DeLoach shot 5 of 9 from the field and 1 for 3 from the line to finish with 11 points, while adding eight rebounds.

The Rams (21-6, 9-5) were led by Will Richardson, who recorded 21 points. Darius Quisenberry added 15 points for Fordham. Kyle Rose also put up seven points and three steals.

VCU took the lead with 19:36 left in the first half and never looked back. The score was 37-24 at halftime, with Kern racking up 12 points. VCU outscored Fordham in the second half by six points, with Zeb Jackson scoring a team-high eight points after the break.

Up next for VCU is a Tuesday matchup with Saint Joseph’s (PA) on the road, while Fordham visits Loyola Chicago on Wednesday.

