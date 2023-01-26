Wednesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bethel 71, National Christian Academy, Md. 51
Buckingham County 68, Rustburg 61
Franklin 66, Surry County 37
Galax 61, Northwood 60
George Wythe-Wytheville 98, Graham 34
Grafton 64, New Kent 61
Grundy 64, Tazewell 56
Lafayette 80, Smithfield 62
Loudoun Valley 69, Dominion 40
Manchester 61, Clover Hill 44
Potomac Falls 64, Stone Bridge 49
SHABACH! Christian, Md. 62, Evergreen Christian 54
Trinity Episcopal 72, St. John Paul the Great 55
Virginia Academy 50, Riverdale Baptist, Md. 44
Woodgrove 52, Independence 37
