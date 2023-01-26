AP NEWS
Wednesday’s Scores

January 26, 2023

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bethel 71, National Christian Academy, Md. 51

Buckingham County 68, Rustburg 61

Franklin 66, Surry County 37

Galax 61, Northwood 60

George Wythe-Wytheville 98, Graham 34

Grafton 64, New Kent 61

Grundy 64, Tazewell 56

Lafayette 80, Smithfield 62

Loudoun Valley 69, Dominion 40

Manchester 61, Clover Hill 44

Potomac Falls 64, Stone Bridge 49

SHABACH! Christian, Md. 62, Evergreen Christian 54

Trinity Episcopal 72, St. John Paul the Great 55

Virginia Academy 50, Riverdale Baptist, Md. 44

Woodgrove 52, Independence 37

___

