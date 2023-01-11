Tuesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aberdeen 73, Edgewood 70
Allegany 63, Frankfort, W.Va. 35
Arundel 67, Harwood Southern 56
Baltimore City College 74, Mergenthaler 51
Baltimore Douglass 71, Forest Park 27
Baltimore Poly 74, New Era Academy 40
Bel Air 57, North Harford 54
Broadneck 70, Crofton 50
Bullis 57, Episcopal, Va. 53
C. Milton Wright 61, Harford Tech 58
Carroll Christian 64, MD School for the Deaf 43
Central 59, Friendly 45
Century 60, Westminster 58
Chesapeake Math and IT Academy 52, Chesapeake Math & IT South 46
Col. Richardson 52, Easton 43
DuVal 57, Parkdale 45
Elkton 50, North East 48
Fairmont Heights 70, Gwynn Park 67
Fallston 53, Bohemia Manor 42
Glen Burnie 60, Severna Park 49
Granite Baptist Church School 61, Frederick Baptist 52
Havre de Grace 50, Joppatowne 45
Heritage Academy 81, New Life 53
James M. Bennett 62, Pocomoke 54
Lake Clifton 43, Patterson 37
Liberty 71, South Carroll 50
Linganore 62, South Hagerstown 54
Meade 79, Chesapeake Science Point Charter School (CSP) 60
Middletown 60, Smithsburg 58
Mt Zion 60, Fairfax Christian, Va. 54
Mt. Airy Christian 58, Rockbridge Academy 35
North Dorchester 66, North Caroline 54
Northeast - AA 65, Old Mill 57
Oakdale 68, North Hagerstown 55
Oxon Hill 60, Surrattsville 23
Pasadena Chesapeake 70, Annapolis 48
Paul VI Catholic High School, Va. 76, Dematha 61
South River 57, North County 35
Stephen Decatur 81, Mardela 15
Suitland 80, C. H. Flowers 66
Tuscarora 58, Thomas Johnson 56
Walkersville 62, Catoctin 42
Wicomico 69, Queen Annes County 60
Williamsport 58, Brunswick 28
Wise 68, Eleanor Roosevelt 63
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/