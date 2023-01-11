Click to copy

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aberdeen 73, Edgewood 70

Allegany 63, Frankfort, W.Va. 35

Arundel 67, Harwood Southern 56

Baltimore City College 74, Mergenthaler 51

Baltimore Douglass 71, Forest Park 27

Baltimore Poly 74, New Era Academy 40

Bel Air 57, North Harford 54

Broadneck 70, Crofton 50

Bullis 57, Episcopal, Va. 53

C. Milton Wright 61, Harford Tech 58

Carroll Christian 64, MD School for the Deaf 43

Central 59, Friendly 45

Century 60, Westminster 58

Chesapeake Math and IT Academy 52, Chesapeake Math & IT South 46

Col. Richardson 52, Easton 43

DuVal 57, Parkdale 45

Elkton 50, North East 48

Fairmont Heights 70, Gwynn Park 67

Fallston 53, Bohemia Manor 42

Glen Burnie 60, Severna Park 49

Granite Baptist Church School 61, Frederick Baptist 52

Havre de Grace 50, Joppatowne 45

Heritage Academy 81, New Life 53

James M. Bennett 62, Pocomoke 54

Lake Clifton 43, Patterson 37

Liberty 71, South Carroll 50

Linganore 62, South Hagerstown 54

Meade 79, Chesapeake Science Point Charter School (CSP) 60

Middletown 60, Smithsburg 58

Mt Zion 60, Fairfax Christian, Va. 54

Mt. Airy Christian 58, Rockbridge Academy 35

North Dorchester 66, North Caroline 54

Northeast - AA 65, Old Mill 57

Oakdale 68, North Hagerstown 55

Oxon Hill 60, Surrattsville 23

Pasadena Chesapeake 70, Annapolis 48

Paul VI Catholic High School, Va. 76, Dematha 61

South River 57, North County 35

Stephen Decatur 81, Mardela 15

Suitland 80, C. H. Flowers 66

Tuscarora 58, Thomas Johnson 56

Walkersville 62, Catoctin 42

Wicomico 69, Queen Annes County 60

Williamsport 58, Brunswick 28

Wise 68, Eleanor Roosevelt 63

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/