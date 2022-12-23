Thursday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abingdon 55, Virginia High 48
Bishop Ireton 49, Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 35
Cape Henry Collegiate 34, Maury 29
Carroll County 52, Wren, S.C. 34
Cave Spring 63, Staunton River 36
Chancellor 55, Westmoreland County 37
Eastern Montgomery 38, Blacksburg 32
Eastside 62, Lebanon 42
Fort Chiswell 62, Tazewell 47
Glenvar 39, Auburn 37
Grassfield 45, Tabb 19
Magna Vista 66, William Byrd 31
Parry McCluer 36, Rockbridge County 27
Poquoson 56, Phoebus 29
Radford 61, Northwood 10
Twin Springs 58, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 16
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Graham vs. George Wythe-Wytheville, ccd.
Millbrook vs. Kettle Run, ccd.
Stuarts Draft vs. Luray, ppd.
Waynesboro vs. Turner Ashby, ppd.
Woodstock Central vs. Rappahannock County, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/