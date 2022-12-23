AP NEWS
Thursday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 23, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abingdon 55, Virginia High 48

Bishop Ireton 49, Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 35

Cape Henry Collegiate 34, Maury 29

Carroll County 52, Wren, S.C. 34

Cave Spring 63, Staunton River 36

Chancellor 55, Westmoreland County 37

Eastern Montgomery 38, Blacksburg 32

Eastside 62, Lebanon 42

Fort Chiswell 62, Tazewell 47

Glenvar 39, Auburn 37

Grassfield 45, Tabb 19

Magna Vista 66, William Byrd 31

Parry McCluer 36, Rockbridge County 27

Poquoson 56, Phoebus 29

Radford 61, Northwood 10

Twin Springs 58, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 16

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Graham vs. George Wythe-Wytheville, ccd.

Millbrook vs. Kettle Run, ccd.

Stuarts Draft vs. Luray, ppd.

Waynesboro vs. Turner Ashby, ppd.

Woodstock Central vs. Rappahannock County, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

