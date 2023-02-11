Basile scores 33, Virginia Tech heats up to beat Notre Dame

1 of 10 Virginia Tech's MJ Collins (2) shoots over Notre Dame's Cormac Ryan (5) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023 in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina) 1 of 10 Virginia Tech's MJ Collins (2) shoots over Notre Dame's Cormac Ryan (5) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023 in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina)

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Grant Basile scored 33 points, including 16 in a near six-minute stretch of the second half, and Virginia Tech defeated Notre Dame 93-87 on Saturday.

The Hokies made 10 consecutive shots — seven of them by Basile — in building an 85-75 lead with 3:49 to go and finished it off by making eight of their last nine from the free-throw line. Basile, a 15.6 points-per-game scorer, has back-to-back 33-point games.

After making 13 of their first 25 3-point tries, the Fighting Irish missed their last five in the final eight-plus minutes as Virginia Tech pulled away.

Justyn Mutts scored 19 points for the Hokies (15-10, 5-9 ACC) and M.J. Collins and Sean Pedulla added 12 points each. Basile made 13 of 19 shots, 3 of 7 from 3-point distance.

Nate Laszewski, who scored 20 points for Notre Dame (10-15, 2-12) in the first half, continued his hot shooting in the second half. He had 30 points and made six of his first eight 3-pointers to keep Notre Dame close and J.J. Starling tied the score at 59 when he hit a driving layup with 11:43 remaining.

ADVERTISEMENT

But Virginia Tech, which had led for most of the game except for one 12-minute stretch of the first half, surged ahead with an 11-4 run capped by a three-point play by Basile that began his stretch of 16 points in six minutes as the Hokies went on to build their double-digit lead.

Laszewski finished with a career-high 33 points and eight rebounds. He made 12 of 17 shots, including 6 of 9 3-pointers. His previous high was 28 two seasons ago. Cormac Ryan made 5 of 9 3-pointers for Notre Dame and finished with 17 points. Ven-Allen Lubin added 11 points.

Notre Dame visits Duke on Tuesday and Virginia Tech’s next game is at Georgia Tech on Thursday.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25