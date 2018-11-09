WPIAL releases girls volleyball playoff brackets

North Allegheny (Class AAAA), Knoch (AAA), Freeport (AA) and Bishop Canevin (A) are the top seeds in their respective classifications as the WPIAL girls volleyball playoffs are set to begin.

All four postseason brackets were released Monday.

The tournament begins Tuesday with five preliminary-round games - one in AAA and four in AA.

The first round is set for Wednesday and Thursday.

All four championship matches will be Nov. 3 at Fox Chapel High School. In addition to the battle to see who will reign as WPIAL champions, the top four finishers in AAA and AA will qualify for the PIAA tournament, with the top three in A and top two in AAAA doing the same.

North Allegheny, Knoch and Bishop Canevin will attempt to defend their 2017 WPIAL championships. Beaver, last year’s AA champion, is the No. 10 seed this year and will take on No. 7 Derry on Thursday in the AA first round.

The top four seeds in each class are: AAAA: 1. North Allegheny, 2. Baldwin, 3. Pine-Richland, 4. Oakland Catholic; AAA: 1. Knoch, 2. Armstrong, 3. Thomas Jefferson, 4. Central Valley; AA: 1. Freeport, 2. North Catholic; 3. Serra Catholic, 4. Frazier; A: 1. Bishop Canevin, 2. Carmichaels, 3. Greensburg Central Catholic, 4. Geibel Catholic.