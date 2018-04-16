FILE - Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019, in New York. Madonna has postponed her career-spanning 2023 ‘Celebration’ tour due to ‘serious bacterial infection’ and ICU stay, her manager Guy Oseary confirmed on Wednesday. The tour was set to kick-off in Vancouver on July 15. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Madonna postpones tour
FILE - United States' Simone Biles bites her gold medal for the artistic gymnastics women's individual all-around final at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Aug. 11, 2016. USA Gymnastics announced Wednesday, June 28, 2023, that Biles, the 2016 Olympic champion, will be part of the field at the U.S. Classic outside of Chicago on Aug. 5. The meet will be Biles' first since the 2020 Olympics. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)
Simone Biles returning to competition
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2016 file photo, businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, left, gestures on the sidelines of a summit meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the Konstantin palace outside St. Petersburg, Russia. USAReally is a case in point. The website was launched in May by the Federal News Agency, part of an empire allegedly run by Putin ally Yevgeny Prigozhin that includes the Internet Research Agency _ the "troll factory" whose members were indicted by U.S. special investigator Robert Mueller this year. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, file)
Russian rebellion
Chicago Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson poses with first round draft pick Connor Bedard during the first round of the NHL hockey draft, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
2023 NHL draft
FILE - New York City Council candidate Yusef Salaam speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, May 24, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
NYC Council primary

Hempfield boys volleyball program continues surge

 
Share

The turnaround has been quick for Hempfield’s boys volleyball team.

Two years ago, a postseason spot seemed distant for the Spartans. Now, they are WPIAL Class 3A championship contenders.

Hempfield took huge strides last season when it finished third in Section 3 with a 9-5 mark and earned a playoff spot. However, Peters Township ended the team’s season with a 3-1 win in the WPIAL first round.

Other news
In United Arab Emirates, struggling sea turtles get a helping hand
As sea turtles around the world grow more vulnerable due to climate change, the United Arab Emirates is working to protect the creatures.
Cleveland Guardians' Jose Ramirez crosses the plate after hitting a grand slam during the third inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
José Ramírez hits a grand slam as Guardians beat Royals 14-1, move into 1st in AL Central
José Ramírez hit his fifth career grand slam and the Cleveland Guardians beat the Kansas City Royals 14-1.
FILE - Wisconsin Elections Commission Administrator Meagan Wolfe, poses outside of the Wisconsin State Capitol Building, on Aug. 31, 2020. The future of Wisconsin's top elections official was up for a vote Tuesday, amid calls from Republicans for Wolfe to resign over how she ran the 2020 presidential election. (Ruthie Hauge/Wisconsin State Journal via AP, File)
Wisconsin Republicans try to force a vote on the reappointment of a nonpartisan election
Republicans who control the Wisconsin Senate, in a surprise move, are proceeding with trying to force a vote on firing the state’s nonpartisan top elections official before the 2024 presidential election.
St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Nolan Gorman (16) slides safety into home in the first inning against the Houston Astros during a baseball game Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Michael Thomas)
Altuve hits 3-run homer in 5-run 8th to help the Astros beat the Cardinals 10-7
Jose Altuve hit a three-run homer in Houston’s five-run eighth inning and the Astros rallied to beat the St. Louis Cardinals 10-7 on Wednesday night.

That loss set the tone for this season.

“They remember that playoff loss and what that felt like and have been building from there,” Hempfield coach John Howell said. “We want to return to the playoffs and see what we can do — hopefully bigger and better things. ... We began last year with no expectations and finished third in our section and have been ranked as high as fifth in the coaches’ poll this year.”

Howell, in the second year of his second stint as coach, welcomed back plenty of experience in seniors Logan Horwatt, Jordan Dedo and Scott Yurek and sophomores Will Kuhns, Gavin White, Ryan Horwatt and Randy Nelson. Senior Nick Blahovec is back this year after missing last season with a knee injury.

“We have a little more experience than last year, but it’s young experience still,” Howell said. “There’s a whole different perspective for these kids. Now, people expect us to win. It’s nice to know we’re respected that way, but there is a target on our backs right now. We have to play better because of it.”

The Spartans learned that lesson in their second section match against defending champ Penn-Trafford. Hempfield surrendered a 19-14 lead in the second set. The Warriors rallied for a 3-1 win.

“We had them and unfortunately gave up a game. We’re still learning how to finish out matches,” Howell said. “We have to get them to grow faster. Older teams know how to do that because they’ve seen it before. That’s a major emphasis for us. We need to get better at blocking, too. That comes with experience. If we can improve on those two things, that’ll make us quite solid. We’re playing with the big boys right now.”

Despite that early stumble, the Spartans posted a 5-1 overall record and a 4-1 mark in section play with wins over Penn Hills, Norwin, Plum and Armstrong. The team, which finished third in the Norwin tournament, will play in its own tournament Saturday and head to the State College tourney at the end of the month.

“Prior to the season, I toughened the schedule a little. ... I did that so we could play some of the tougher teams and see how we handle the stress of it all,” Howell said. “I think the section will help us this year, too. Penn-Trafford, Norwin and Latrobe are all so competitive, and Armstrong has improved this year.”

Though the team has a young rotation, Howell has been impressed with the maturity.

“This group knows how to come back. It doesn’t matter what happens. It doesn’t matter if we’re down by two or six points, they keep coming back,” he said.

“It’s shocking for me that, as such a young team, they are very composed and find a way to come back. I think that’ll serve us well. No matter what is happening, they don’t lose their composure. They know they have potential, but we have to clean up our game a little bit.”

Joe Sager is a freelance writer.