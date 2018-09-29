State champions Freeport, Knoch lead A-K girls volleyball pack

Knoch and Freeport are separated by nine miles, and the journey to each becoming a PIAA girls volleyball champion for the first time had a lot of shared territory.

For years, the programs were regular contenders in the WPIAL but weren’t been able to break out in the PIAA tournament -- until last year.

They played their PIAA quarterfinals, semifinals and finals matches in the same gym, and at each stop, they proved the Southwest corner of Butler County knows how to play the sport.

Freeport topped District 3’s Delone Catholic in the Class AA finals, and a couple hours later Knoch took down District 11’s Allentown Central Catholic in the AAA championship.

Now both teams are gearing up for a title defense.

“It was a wonderful thing to see them win because I have nothing but respect for that Knoch program,” said Freeport coach Tom Phillips, who coached several of Knoch’s players in the Spartan Junior Olympic program. “I was so happy for (Knoch coach Diane Geist) because she had her nose to the grindstone for many years. It was a nice thing to see not only us win a state championship, but our neighbors Knoch win one as well. It’s almost like storybook stuff for us.”

Said Geist: “I went to Freeport, and I live in Freeport, and that’s pretty neat. We’re so close together and some of the girls know each other. I played two years of volleyball at Freeport back in the dark ages. We’re kind of rivals as well. We played a lot of our playoff games right after they played theirs, so we were often in the same gym.”

One difference last year was Knoch captured a WPIAL title with a 3-1 win over Montour, while Freeport had its bid for a third consecutive district title spurned by Beaver, 3-2, in a thrilling match.

Both teams have spots to fill.

Knoch lost six players to graduation, including standout middle hitter Sarah Armahizer, opposite hitter Abby Kopac, libero Carly Bozzo and outside hitter Bethany Nulph.

The Knights have experience returning in junior middle hitter Kennedy Christy, senior setter Kerri Fitzpatrick and junior outside hitter Hannah Rowe. Christy and Fitzpatrick are captains.

Knoch will try to make the postseason for the 19th consecutive season and defend its section championship against top contenders Central Valley, Hampton and Mars.

Freeport and Knoch were section rivals for years before the Knights bumped up to Class AAA. They’ll play a nonsection match at Knoch on Oct. 10.

The Yellowjackets graduated libero Claire Crytzer, outsider hitter Hannah Mason and setter Courtney Grubbs, but return several key pieces in outside hitter Lauren Lampus, opposite hitter Ally DeJidas and middle hitters Sarah Hettich and Haley Graham. DeJidas had 21 kills in the state final.

Crytzer’s departure is one that will be felt in many areas. Not only was she able to control serves to set up passes from the back line, but she was the team’s vocal leader.

Freshman Erica Lampus, Lauren’s younger sister, is slated to take the libero position along with Claire’s cousin Cora Cryzter, but Phillips said it will take more than one player to fill Claire’s absence.

“Claire had so many roles on our team,” Phillips said. “Erica is a fantastic volleyball player. She’s an all-around athlete, but as far as leadership goes, our seniors like Haley Graham and Ally DeJidas have assumed that role. Everyone is stepping up and doing what they need to do.”

Twin sisters Madeline and Samantha Clark, who are juniors, will share time at setter. Mackenzie Jack and Tori Radvan are battling for playing time at outside hitter.

“I think we have all the components, and it’s just a matter of getting comfortable playing with each other,” Phillips said. “We played together all summer long, and we’re ready to go out and defend our crown.”

Freeport will attempt to win its 14th consecutive section title, but Deer Lakes coach Terry Gaston is hopeful his Lancers can end that streak.

Deer Lakes tied with Derry for second in Section 5-AA and topped North Catholic, 3-2, in the first round last year for its first playoff win in more than 25 years before losing to Freeport in the quarterfinals.

The Lancers return three starters in middle hitter Kaylee Sciubba, outside hitter Lydia Fink, who are seniors, and junior setter Renee Robson.

“I’m really looking forward to this season,” Gaston said. “I think that this team has the potential to compete with the top five teams in the WPIAL, whether it’s Freeport, Avonworth, Seton LaSalle or whoever. I like where we are at, but we have to stay focused. They’re working really hard right now.”

The Lancers won a preseason tournament at Kiski Area last weekend, defeating Plum, Franklin Regional, Kiski Area and Mars. They return several players outside of their starters that saw playing time. Gaston likes the mix he has and thinks they can surprise some people.

“I was a part of the boys championship in 1978 and was an assistant on my son’s 2011 championship team at Deer Lakes, and I want my girls to know that feeling,” Gaston said. “I want them to know what it’s like to be a winner and not just come in second in the section. I think we can go for that section title and then proceed from there.”

Burrell placed fourth in Section 5 last year and won a preliminary round match 3-2 against Southmoreland, before falling to eventual WPIAL champion Beaver in the first round.

Apollo-Ridge and Valley also play in Section 5.

Kiski Area dropped to Class AAA this year after making the postseason last fall for the first time since 2010. The Cavaliers finished a spot ahead of Fox Chapel in Section 4, and they dropped a play-in game, 3-0, against Connellsville. They’ll play in Section 1 with Armstrong, Franklin Regional, Gateway, Greensburg Salem, Indiana, McKeesport and Woodland Hills.

Plum and Fox Chapel are in Class AAAA but will play in different sections. Fox Chapel is in Section 1 with Butler, North Hills, North Allegheny, Pine-Richland, Seneca Valley and Shaler, and Plum is in Section 3 with Connellsville, Hempfield, Latrobe, Norwin, Penn-Hills and Penn-Trafford.

The Mustangs return third team all-section libero Bailey Raposa. They placed third in Section 4 and lost to Baldwin, 3-1, in the first round a season ago.

Leechburg was the Alle-Kiski Valley’s lone Class A playoff team last year but graduated the majority of its starting lineup, including Mikayla Lovelace, Cameron Davies, Daesha Knight, Makenzie Fello, Morgan Pierce and Brittany Robillio. The Blue Devils lost 3-0 to WPIAL runner-up OLSH in the first round.

Riverview and Springdale will look to get back to the playoffs after making it in 2016, and St. Joseph is seeking its second postseason berth, last qualifying in 2015.

All four local teams play in Section 4 with Greensburg Central Catholic, Trinity Christian, Eden Christian and Vincentian Academy.