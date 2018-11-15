Young athletes to play key roles for Brentwood girls volleyball

Expect a rigorous rebuilding process in the Brentwood girls volleyball program for next season.

Six senior members of the varsity team will graduate in the spring; five other players rounded out the squad.

Team leaders for 2019 will emerge from juniors Mandy Race (MH), Jaden Schwartz (S/DS), Sarah Livingston (OH/DS); and sophomores Taylor Davis (S/DS) and Sidney Wuenschell (MH).

The retooling process also will include an influx of athletes from this year’s junior varsity team. There were nine freshmen and seven sophomores on the JV roster this year.

Brentwood’s JV squad, coached by Matthew Episcopo, posted a 10-3 record, suffering only two section losses to Bishop Canevin and one to Carlynton in a nonsection match.

“The JV team had a great year,” said Kayla Hubsch, the Spartans’ varsity coach. “We ran a 6-2 (attack), having a freshman setter Bella Grimm and sophomore setter Taylor Davis running our offense.”

Wuenschell led the junior varsity netters in kills and digs as a middle hitter/defensive specialist.

Freshman middle hitter Maura Daly ranked first in blocks and second behind Wuenschell in killls.

Rounding out the JV squad were sophomores Abigale Czerwien, Cesia Gardia, Hannaa Ghassa, Calli Kammermeier, Keara Torrelli; and freshmen Cecilia Foley, Hannah Fornear, Olivia Kraeuter, Jaelynn Lindahl, Paige Mortimore, Jorja Sedlar and Reghan Woods.

“The JV members will have to work extra hard over the summer to determine who will round out the varsity team next season,” Hubsch said.

“It will be fun to determine because of how hard the underclassman have been working this season.”

Brentwood, Bishop Canevin, Burgettstown, Cornell, Fort Cherry, Northgate and Sto-Rox compete in Section 1-A in girls volleyball.