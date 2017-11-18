FILE - Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019, in New York. Madonna has postponed her career-spanning 2023 ‘Celebration’ tour due to ‘serious bacterial infection’ and ICU stay, her manager Guy Oseary confirmed on Wednesday. The tour was set to kick-off in Vancouver on July 15. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Madonna postpones tour
FILE - United States' Simone Biles bites her gold medal for the artistic gymnastics women's individual all-around final at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Aug. 11, 2016. USA Gymnastics announced Wednesday, June 28, 2023, that Biles, the 2016 Olympic champion, will be part of the field at the U.S. Classic outside of Chicago on Aug. 5. The meet will be Biles' first since the 2020 Olympics. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)
Simone Biles returning to competition
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2016 file photo, businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, left, gestures on the sidelines of a summit meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the Konstantin palace outside St. Petersburg, Russia. USAReally is a case in point. The website was launched in May by the Federal News Agency, part of an empire allegedly run by Putin ally Yevgeny Prigozhin that includes the Internet Research Agency _ the "troll factory" whose members were indicted by U.S. special investigator Robert Mueller this year. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, file)
Russian rebellion
Chicago Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson poses with first round draft pick Connor Bedard during the first round of the NHL hockey draft, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
2023 NHL draft
FILE - New York City Council candidate Yusef Salaam speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, May 24, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
NYC Council primary

Freeport volleyball braces for another district champion in bid for 1st PIAA title

By Michael Love
 
Share

At the time the Freeport girls volleyball team played District 6 champion Bald Eagle and District 10 champ Corry in the PIAA Class AA first round and quarterfinals, respectively, both opponents were undefeated in matches decided by best-of-five sets.

Tuesday, the Yellowjackets faced a WPIAL-champion Beaver squad that had tasted defeat just once all season.

That was until Freeport gained a measure of revenge from the WPIAL title contest and posted a 3-1 victory over the Bobcats to remain alive in their ultimate quest for state-championship gold.

Other news
New York Yankees' Aaron Judge watches from the dugout during the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the Oakland Athletics in Oakland, Calif., Tuesday, June 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Judge plays catch in first baseball activity since hurting toe on June 3
New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge played catch before a game at Oakland in the AL MVP’s first baseball activity since tearing a ligament in his right big toe on June 3.
Toronto Blue Jays' George Springer, right, celebrates with Brandon Belt after scoring against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Toronto. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
Springer sparks 6-hit, 4-double 1st inning and Blue Jays beat Giants 6-1
George Springer hit the first of four Toronto Blue Jays doubles in a five-run first inning in a 6-1 victory over San Francisco that stopped the Giants’ 10-game road winning streak.
Atlanta Braves' Travis d'Arnaud (16) celebrates with Matt Olson (28) after Olson hit a solo home run in the eight inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
NL-best Braves blank Twins for three-game sweep, have won 21 of 25
ATLANTA (AP) — Matt Olson hit his National League-best 26th homer and the Atlanta Braves won their fifth straight game, beating the Minnesota Twins 3-0 on Wednesday for a series sweep.
FILE - Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Noah Song throws in Clearwater, Fla., Feb. 23, 2023. Song pitched a perfect inning Wednesday night, June 28, for Class A Clearwater in his first game since joining the organization in February from the U.S. Navy. The 26-year-old Song reported to major league spring training after the Navy granted his transfer from active duty to the reserves. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
Noah Song works a perfect inning in his 1st game since joining Phillies organization from U.S. Navy
Philadelphia Phillies prospect Noah Song has pitched a perfect inning for Class A Clearwater in his first game since joining the organization in February from the United States Navy.

Now, the Yellowjackets will have the chance to take down another one-loss squad as they face Delone Catholic for the PIAA title Saturday at 1 p.m. at Richland High School in Johnstown.

“They are a very strong team. We won’t expect anything else,” Freeport senior setter Courtney Grubbs said.

“On Saturday, we have to bring our best game. Want to go in and play our game and see if that is good enough to win.”

The team is the first in Freeport history to play for a PIAA championship and the first Yellowjackets squad to compete for a state title since 2007.

That year, the Freeport ice hockey team won the PIHL Penguins Cup Class A title, 4-1, over Quaker Valley before falling to West Chester Henderson in the Pennsylvania Cup state championship.

“The girls have to go with the mindset that it’s just another game even though there is so much on the line,” Freeport coach Tom Phillips said. “We want to keep playing like we have been playing. The Beaver win on Tuesday was a real high point for us. All three matches in the state playoffs have been dynamic wins. The girls have been playing really well.”

While Freeport’s trip to Richland will take about 90 minutes, Delone Catholic’s journey is close to three hours from Adams County near the Pennsylvania-Maryland border.

The Squires will arrive at states with a 21-1 record. Their ride in the state tournament includes a 3-0 win over District 12 champ Mast Community Charter, a sweep of District 2 titlist Holy Redeemer and a 3-0 victory over District 6 runner-up West Shamokin on Tuesday in the semifinals.

Phillips said Delone Catholic, in the state finals for the first time since winning the 2013 Class AA title, goes in as the slight favorite according to the latest AA rankings from the Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association.

“They have a pretty dynamic right side player (Maddie Clabaugh),” Phillips said. “She’s their tallest player and is only a sophomore. But they are also experienced with eight seniors, so senior leadership really helps them along. Their setter (senior Chloe Kindig) is very active and moves the ball around a lot. She also hits outside on one of their rotations.”

Phillips said a key for his team will be trying to slow down Delone’s up-tempo style of play.

“They play at a fast pace and try to take you out of your game,” Phillips said. “If we can slow them down and figure them out, we can get matchups that we need.”

Freeport (24-3) will not be alone when they make the trip to Johnstown on Saturday.

Two other squads — Knoch in Class AAA and North Allegheny in Class AAAA — also will represent the WPIAL in the state finals.

Freeport and Knoch have experienced a connection in this year’s WPIAL and state playoffs that extends beyond the schools’ proximity to each other, their former relationship as section rivals and the fact several players from each team are teammates on the same club volleyball squad.

Saturday will mark the fourth time this playoff season — the WPIAL championship day and the PIAA quarterfinals and semifinals are the others — that Freeport and Knoch will play back-to-back at the same location. As with the previous two occasions, both teams hope for consecutive triumphs.

Knoch, the WPIAL Class AAA champion, will take on District 11 champion Allentown Central Catholic at 3 p.m.

"(Knoch and Freeport) had a really good nonsection match during the regular season, and it’s nice to see them also have the success they’ve experienced in the playoffs,” Phillips said.

Veteran Knoch coach Diane Geist is a Freeport graduate.

The Class AAAA title will pit WPIAL winner North Allegheny against District 1 champion Bishop Shanahan at 5 p.m.

“The girls have worked so hard all season and deserve this experience,” Phillips said. “The journey has been so special. I am proud of them all.”

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at mlove@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Mlove_Trib.