Seton Hill volleyball the favorite in PSAC Southwest

Seton Hill women’s volleyball players juggled tennis balls for fun Tuesday during team picture day.

The Griffins hope to keep up with their lofty expectations in the same manner.

Seton Hill Tuesday was picked to finish first in the PSAC Southwest Division in a preseason coaches poll.

The Griffins, who went 22-8 last season and finished second in the PSAC Southwest, have made the PSAC tournament four times in five seasons in the league.

In 2017, the team qualified for the NCAA Atlantic Regional for a third time.

The season opens this weekend with the Griffins travel to Petersburg, Fla. for the Eckerd College tournament.

Complete PSAC preseason poll:

Central Division

1. Shippensburg

2. Pitt-Johnstown

3. Lock Haven

4. Bloomsburg

Northwest Division

1. Gannon

2. Edinboro

3. Mercyhurst

4. Slippery Rock

Southwest Division

1. Seton Hill

2. Clarion

3. IUP

4. California

Southeast Division

1. West Chester

2. East Stroudsburg

3. Millersville

4. Kutztown