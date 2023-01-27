Six Nations: Gatland back at tough time for Welsh rugby

A look at Wales’ rugby team ahead of the Six Nations tournament starting Feb. 4:

WALES

COACH: Warren Gatland (11th 6N)

CAPTAIN: Ken Owens

2022 SIX NATIONS: 5th

BEST SIX NATIONS RESULT: Champion 2005, 2008, 2012, 2013, 2019, 2021

OUTLOOK: Not for the first time, Welsh rugby is in something of a mess. At club level, Wales’ four professional regions — Cardiff, Ospreys, Dragons and Scarlets — have been hit with a recruitment freeze because they have yet to fix a new financial agreement with the Welsh Rugby Union, sparking concerns that leading players whose existing contracts expire at the end of this season could head away from Wales. At boardroom level, the WRU is under huge scrutiny amid accusations of a culture of sexism and discrimination after complaints by former employees. Then there’s the national team, which has slumped to No. 9 in the world ranking and lost three of its four autumn internationals including one against Georgia, leading to the departure of coach Wayne Pivac. All hope is not lost, however. Riding to the rescue — Welsh rugby is praying, anyway — is Warren Gatland, who is back for a second spell in charge of the national team. His first stint, from 2008-19, saw Wales win four Six Nations titles, three Grand Slams and reach the World Cup semifinals twice. He is regarded as one of the world’s top rugby coaches — if not the best — and he’ll need to summon up some magic to get Wales competitive again at the sport’s top table. He hasn’t got much time, either — the Rugby World Cup starts in eight months. “We’ve got a new coaching group we need to embed in a short space of time,” Gatland says, “and the important thing is we implement clarity about the way we want to coach the team.” Don’t be surprised if Gatland pulls off the seemingly impossible. With a fully fit team, Wales is still a major force. The injury situation isn’t so bad for Gatland, who can even still call upon Alun Wyn Jones, the 37-year-old stalwart lock who was Gatland’s on-field lieutenant in his first spell. Hooker Ken Owens is now the captain and Gatland will be hoping the experience of players such as George North, Dan Biggar, Taulupe Faletau and Justin Tipuric can help Wales get off to a fast start, with a tough run of Ireland at home, Scotland away and England at home to open the tournament.

KEY PLAYER: Even by Wales’ standards, the depth of back-row resources among the country’s class of 2023 is highly impressive. Gatland has some big decisions to take on the makeup of the back row but one player nailed on for a start is Taulupe Faletau, the silky Tonga-born No. 8 who is into his 12th year in the team and will reach 100 caps for his adopted country during the Six Nations if he plays in all five games. Gatland values the 32-year-old Faletau highly — he made the No. 8 captain for a game in 2018 and picked him for test matches in the last three British and Irish Lions tours — and knows his presence is even more important given Alun Wyn Jones is no longer a certainty for selection at the age of 37. With his strength, mobility, good hands and workrate, Faletau has pretty much everything needed for a No. 8. His only weak point? Maybe he is too quiet. That said, he just lets his actions do the talking.

QUOTE: “I know this group will work hard. If you ask them to run through a brick wall, the answer they will give you is: ‘What do you want us to do when we get to the other side?’” Coach Warren Gatland

TITLE ODDS: 11/1

