Gatland drops 3 of his long-time Wales stars in Six Nations

Wales head coach Warren Gatland during the players warm up before start of the Six Nations rugby union international match between Wales and Ireland at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

Wales head coach Warren Gatland during the players warm up before start of the Six Nations rugby union international match between Wales and Ireland at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

CARDIFF, Wales (AP) — Warren Gatland reacted to Wales’ opening-round loss in the Six Nations by dropping three long-time stars of the team for the match against Scotland on Saturday.

Lock Alun Wyn Jones and flanker Justin Tipuric weren’t even picked in the reserves, while No. 8 Taulupe Faletau was dropped to the bench as Gatland made the first big calls in his second spell as coach in the wake of a 34-10 loss to Ireland in Cardiff.

There are six changes in total, one of them being positional, to a team that appears to be looking to the future, with the Rugby World Cup in seven months.

All of them come in the forwards, with props Dillon Lewis and Wyn Jones replacing Tomas Francis and Gareth Thomas, the 20-year-old Dafydd Jenkins coming in for the 37-year-old Alun Wyn Jones, and flankers Tommy Reffell and Christ Tshiunza taking the places of Faletau and Tipuric.

Jac Morgan switched from blindside flanker to No. 8.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gatland said the call-ups for Jenkins and Tshiunza — a 21-year-old Congo-born back-rower — were “looking a bit to the future” and the selection of Morgan at No. 8 was Wales “looking at options if Faletau picks up an injury.”

“We thought we created opportunities last week but we weren’t clinical enough in terms of finishing off some of those chances,” Gatland said. “We need to start better. We gave away some stupid penalties and unforced penalties when we weren’t really under a lot of pressure so that’s again been an area that we’ve spoken about.

“We’ve tried to focus on the positives and the things that we can address ourselves.”

Scotland announces its team later Thursday.

___

Wales: Liam Williams, Josh Adams, George North, Joe Hawkins, Rio Dyer, Dan Biggar, Tomos Williams; Jac Morgan, Tommy Reffell, Christ Tshiunza, Adam Beard, Dafydd Jenkins, Dillon Lewis, Ken Owens (captain), Wyn Jones. Reserves: Scott Baldwin, Rhys Carre, Leon Brown, Rhys Davies, Taulupe Faletau, Rhys Webb, Rhys Patchell, Alex Cuthbert.

___

More AP rugby: https://apnews.com/hub/rugby and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports