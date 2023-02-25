Thomas scores 23, helps Hofstra take down Northeastern 84-52

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (AP) — Tyler Thomas had 23 points in Hofstra’s 84-52 win against Northeastern on Saturday.

Thomas added six rebounds for the Pride (23-8, 16-2 Colonial Athletic Association). Warren Williams scored 19 points and added nine rebounds. Aaron Estrada had 16 points. It was the 11th victory in a row for the Pride.

Chase Cormier led the Huskies (10-19, 6-12) in scoring, finishing with 12 points. Jahmyl Telfort added nine points, six rebounds and two blocks for Northeastern.

Hofstra took the lead with 6:15 remaining in the first half and did not give it up. The score was 38-25 at halftime, with German Plotnikov racking up nine points. Hofstra pulled away with a 9-0 run in the second half to extend a 13-point lead to 22 points. Thomas scored a team-high 16 second-half points.

Hofstra and Charleston finished tied for first place in the CAA.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .