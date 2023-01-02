Washington hosts Buffalo after Ovechkin’s hat trick

Buffalo Sabres (18-15-2, fifth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Washington Capitals (21-13-5, third in the Metropolitan Division)

Washington; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals host the Buffalo Sabres after Alex Ovechkin recorded a hat trick in the Capitals’ 9-2 win against the Montreal Canadiens.

Washington has a 12-5-2 record in home games and a 21-13-5 record overall. The Capitals are 11-3-4 when scoring a power-play goal.

Buffalo is 18-15-2 overall and 10-7-0 in road games. The Sabres lead NHL play with 137 total goals (averaging 3.9 per game).

The teams meet Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dylan Strome has eight goals and 20 assists for the Capitals. Ovechkin has 10 goals and six assists over the last 10 games.

Jeff Skinner has 17 goals and 21 assists for the Sabres. Tage Thompson has 11 goals and six assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Capitals: 8-1-1, averaging 4.5 goals, 7.6 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game.

Sabres: 7-2-1, averaging 4.2 goals, seven assists, 3.6 penalties and eight penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Capitals: Carl Hagelin: out (hip), John Carlson: out (face), Connor Brown: out (lower body), Tom Wilson: out (knee), Nicklas Backstrom: out (hip), T.J. Oshie: out (upper body).

Sabres: Owen Power: out (lower body), Jacob Bryson: out (lower body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .