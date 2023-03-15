AP NEWS
    Sabres visit the Capitals after Tuch’s 2-goal performance

    By The Associated PressMarch 15, 2023 GMT

    Buffalo Sabres (33-28-5, fifth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Washington Capitals (32-29-7, sixth in the Metropolitan Division)

    Washington; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

    FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Capitals -121, Sabres +101; over/under is 6.5

    BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres visit the Washington Capitals after Alex Tuch scored two goals in the Sabres’ 4-3 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs.

    Washington is 32-29-7 overall and 15-13-4 at home. The Capitals have a 29-5-3 record when scoring three or more goals.

    Buffalo has a 33-28-5 record overall and a 20-10-2 record on the road. The Sabres have allowed 238 goals while scoring 241 for a +3 scoring differential.

    The teams play Wednesday for the third time this season. The Sabres won the last matchup 5-4 in overtime. Tuch scored two goals in the victory.

    TOP PERFORMERS: Evgeny Kuznetsov has 11 goals and 39 assists for the Capitals. T.J. Oshie has scored six goals with five assists over the last 10 games.

    Jeff Skinner has scored 29 goals with 38 assists for the Sabres. Dylan Cozens has six goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

    LAST 10 GAMES: Capitals: 4-5-1, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.4 assists, 4.2 penalties and 10.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

    • Sabres: 4-5-1, averaging 3.2 goals, five assists, 3.2 penalties and seven penalty minutes while giving up 3.8 goals per game.

    INJURIES: Capitals: Carl Hagelin: out (hip), Alex Ovechkin: day to day (lower body), John Carlson: out (face), Connor Brown: out (lower body), Sonny Milano: day to day (illness).

    Sabres: Eric Comrie: out (lower body), Mattias Samuelsson: out (upper body).

    ___

    The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

