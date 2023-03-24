AP NEWS
Pittsburgh takes on Washington in Metropolitan Division action

By The Associated PressMarch 24, 2023 GMT

Washington Capitals (34-31-8, sixth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (35-26-10, fifth in the Metropolitan Division)

Pittsburgh; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Metropolitan Division foes meet when the Pittsburgh Penguins take on the Washington Capitals.

Pittsburgh is 8-9-5 against the Metropolitan Division and 35-26-10 overall. The Penguins have given up 229 goals while scoring 228 for a -1 scoring differential.

Washington is 34-31-8 overall and 11-7-3 against the Metropolitan Division. The Capitals have a 31-6-4 record in games they score three or more goals.

Saturday’s game is the third meeting between these teams this season. The Penguins won 4-1 in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rickard Rakell has scored 25 goals with 25 assists for the Penguins. Jake Guentzel has seven goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

Alexander Ovechkin has 41 goals and 30 assists for the Capitals. Dylan Strome has four goals and 11 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 4-5-1, averaging three goals, 5.3 assists, 3.3 penalties and 6.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

Capitals: 4-4-2, averaging 4.1 goals, 6.9 assists, 3.8 penalties and 10 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

    • INJURIES: Penguins: Marcus Pettersson: out (undisclosed), Nick Bonino: out (kidney), Jeff Petry: day to day (upper body), Dmitry Kulikov: out (lower body), Jan Rutta: out (undisclosed).

    Capitals: Carl Hagelin: out (hip), Trevor van Riemsdyk: day to day (personal), Connor Brown: out (lower body).

    The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

