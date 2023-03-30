Lightning host the Capitals following Point’s 2-goal game

Washington Capitals (34-32-9, sixth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (43-26-6, third in the Atlantic Division)

Tampa, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE : Lightning -195, Capitals +162; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Lightning host the Washington Capitals after Brayden Point scored two goals in the Lightning’s 4-0 win against the Carolina Hurricanes.

Tampa Bay has a 43-26-6 record overall and a 25-7-5 record on its home ice. The Lightning are sixth in NHL play with 254 total goals (averaging 3.4 per game).

Washington is 34-32-9 overall and 17-18-3 in road games. The Capitals have a 31-7-4 record when scoring at least three goals.

Thursday’s game is the third time these teams match up this season. The Capitals won the previous matchup 5-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Point has 46 goals and 39 assists for the Lightning. Mikhail Sergachev has one goal and nine assists over the last 10 games.

Alexander Ovechkin has 42 goals and 30 assists for the Capitals. Dylan Strome has four goals and nine assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lightning: 5-5-0, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.8 assists, 3.3 penalties and 8.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

Capitals: 3-4-3, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.5 assists, 3.7 penalties and 9.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Lightning: None listed.

Capitals: Carl Hagelin: out (hip), Sonny Milano: out (upper body), Connor Brown: out (lower body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .