Ladine scores 21 as Washington beats No. 2 Stanford 72-67

Washington players, including forward Lauren Schwartz, front left, and guard Elle Ladine, second from front left, celebrate after an NCAA college basketball game against Stanford, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

SEATTLE (AP) — Elle Ladine scored 21 points and Dalayah Daniels made two key free throws with 8 seconds left, helping Washington knock off No. 2 Stanford 72-67 on Sunday.

Washington (13-9, 5-7 Pac-12) closed the game with a 9-2 run. Lauren Schwartz made two foul shots before Ladine put the Huskies in front with a layup with 1:41 left.

Daniels had 15 points in Washington’s first victory over a ranked opponent this season. Haley Van Dyke scored 14.

Haley Jones scored 18 points for Stanford (22-3, 10-2), and reserve Brooke Demetre had 15. Cameron Brink finished with 14 points and six rebounds.

The Cardinal led 17-8 after one quarter, but the Huskies rallied in the second.

Washington closed the first half with a 10-0 run. Ladine kicked off the spurt with a 3 with 2:03 left. Schwartz made a 3 and Daniels converted a layup at the buzzer, giving the Huskies a 38-34 lead at the break.

Washington also scored the first six points in the third quarter. But Brink’s layup started a 9-0 run for Stanford. Brink’s three-point play in the final seconds gave the Cardinal a 54-53 lead heading into the fourth.

BIG PICTURE

Stanford: The Cardinal was outscored by the Huskies 64-50 in the final three quarters.

Washington: The Huskies have outrebounded each of their past seven opponents.

UP NEXT

Stanford: At Arizona on Thursday night.

Washington: At Utah on Friday.

___

