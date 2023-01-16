Chad Scott named offensive coordinator at West Virginia

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Chad Scott has been named offensive coordinator at West Virginia.

Coach Neal Brown announced Scott’s promotion Monday. Scott was West Virginia’s run game coordinator last season. He replaces Graham Harrell, who was hired for the same position at Purdue.

Scott enters his fifth season on Brown’s staff. The pair also worked together at Kentucky, Texas Tech and Troy. Scott came to West Virginia after serving as tight ends and hybrids coach at North Carolina from 2016-18.

“Chad knows what our strengths are, and he has earned this opportunity,” Brown said in a statement. “I have coached with him for 13 years, and I trust him and the positive energy he brings every day to our team.”

Scott will continue to coach the running backs. West Virginia’s running game averaged 171.5 yards per contest last season.