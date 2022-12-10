Friday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Andale 45, Valley Center 17
Attica 69, Deerfield 24
Augusta 38, Abilene 25
Baldwin 50, Burlington 31
Chapman 64, KC Bishop Ward 3
Chase County 38, Centre 10
Cimarron 65, Sublette 23
Clearwater 61, Arkansas City 37
Clifton-Clyde 62, Pike Valley 31
Derby 55, Andover Central 45
Dighton 50, Natoma 24
Emporia 52, Topeka Hayden 27
Eureka 69, Marion 27
Flint Hills Christian 43, St. Xavier 11
Fort Scott 42, Paola 23
Fredonia 44, Wichita Classical 21
Frontenac 80, Baxter Springs 21
Garden City 55, Coronado, Colo. 34
Goddard-Eisenhower 42, Maize 22
Greeley County 58, Walsh, Colo. 31
Hoxie 60, Trego 52
Hutchinson 62, Buhler 44
Lansing 59, KC Turner 14
Lawrence 52, Olathe South 39
Liberal 43, Scott City 30
Lincoln 52, Chase 17
Little River 64, Elyria Christian 39
Louisburg 38, Anderson County 31
Manhattan 37, Dodge City 32
McClave, Colo. 47, Elkhart 35
McPherson 65, Andover 41
Minneapolis 47, Bennington 41
Mission Valley 36, St. Mary’s 35
Norton 44, Ulysses 23
Ottawa 61, Chanute 46
Phillipsburg 58, Smith Center 33
Pittsburg Colgan 53, Girard 20
SVHE 45, Glasco/Miltonvale-Southern Cloud 37
Salina Central 41, Salina South 35
Shawnee Mission Christian 48, Cornerstone Family 44
Silver Lake 45, Riley County 38
Smoky Valley 47, Concordia 27
Southeast Saline 59, Beloit 29
Spring Hill 50, Wichita Trinity 27
St. Francis 58, Wallace County 43
Stafford 37, Sweeny High School, Calif. 34
Valley Falls 38, McLouth 36
Wichita Bishop Carroll 56, Wichita East 32
Wichita County 50, Golden Plains 43
Wichita Northwest 55, Wichita North 28
Wichita South 55, Kapaun Mount Carmel 36
Wichita Southeast 84, Wichita West 17
Wichita Sunrise 44, Kingman 42
Wilson, Texas 50, Tescott 27
Cattle Trail Invitational=
Consolation Semifinal=
Oberlin-Decatur 41, Hitchcock County, Neb. 29
Topside Invitational Tournament=
Colby 68, McCook, Neb. 53
