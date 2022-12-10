AP NEWS
Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 10, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Andale 45, Valley Center 17

Attica 69, Deerfield 24

Augusta 38, Abilene 25

Baldwin 50, Burlington 31

Chapman 64, KC Bishop Ward 3

Chase County 38, Centre 10

Cimarron 65, Sublette 23

Clearwater 61, Arkansas City 37

Clifton-Clyde 62, Pike Valley 31

Derby 55, Andover Central 45

Dighton 50, Natoma 24

Emporia 52, Topeka Hayden 27

Eureka 69, Marion 27

Flint Hills Christian 43, St. Xavier 11

Fort Scott 42, Paola 23

Fredonia 44, Wichita Classical 21

Frontenac 80, Baxter Springs 21

Garden City 55, Coronado, Colo. 34

Goddard-Eisenhower 42, Maize 22

Greeley County 58, Walsh, Colo. 31

Hoxie 60, Trego 52

Hutchinson 62, Buhler 44

Lansing 59, KC Turner 14

Lawrence 52, Olathe South 39

Liberal 43, Scott City 30

Lincoln 52, Chase 17

Little River 64, Elyria Christian 39

Louisburg 38, Anderson County 31

Manhattan 37, Dodge City 32

McClave, Colo. 47, Elkhart 35

McPherson 65, Andover 41

Minneapolis 47, Bennington 41

Mission Valley 36, St. Mary’s 35

Norton 44, Ulysses 23

Ottawa 61, Chanute 46

Phillipsburg 58, Smith Center 33

Pittsburg Colgan 53, Girard 20

SVHE 45, Glasco/Miltonvale-Southern Cloud 37

Salina Central 41, Salina South 35

Shawnee Mission Christian 48, Cornerstone Family 44

Silver Lake 45, Riley County 38

Smoky Valley 47, Concordia 27

    • Southeast Saline 59, Beloit 29

    Spring Hill 50, Wichita Trinity 27

    St. Francis 58, Wallace County 43

    Stafford 37, Sweeny High School, Calif. 34

    Valley Falls 38, McLouth 36

    Wichita Bishop Carroll 56, Wichita East 32

    Wichita County 50, Golden Plains 43

    Wichita Northwest 55, Wichita North 28

    Wichita South 55, Kapaun Mount Carmel 36

    Wichita Southeast 84, Wichita West 17

    Wichita Sunrise 44, Kingman 42

    Wilson, Texas 50, Tescott 27

    Cattle Trail Invitational=

    Consolation Semifinal=

    Oberlin-Decatur 41, Hitchcock County, Neb. 29

    Topside Invitational Tournament=

    Colby 68, McCook, Neb. 53

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

