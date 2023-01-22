Saturday’s Scores
Kiowa County 62, Satanta 43
Minneola 55, Ingalls 47
SVHE 77, St. Xavier 44
Baldwin Tournament=
Championship=
Augusta 55, Girard 49, OT
Fifth Place=
Wellsville 79, Bishop Seabury Academy 67
Third Place=
Heritage Christian 67, Baldwin 61
Burlington Tournament=
Championship=
Sabetha 55, Ottawa 43
Fifth Place=
Labette County 58, Paola 46
Chanute Tournament=
Championship=
Andover Central 71, Bishop Miege 67
Fifth Place=
Carthage, Mo. 73, Chanute 28
Chaparral Tournament=
Championship=
Circle 49, Wellington 48
Fifth Place=
Belle Plaine 69, Chaparral 64
Third Place=
Mulvane 73, Reno County 54
Colby Tournament=
Championship=
Olathe North 53, Beloit 34
Third Place=
Hays 55, Colby 48
Cunningham Tournament=
Championship=
Medicine Lodge 55, Stafford 45
Third Place=
Cunningham 61, Norwich 58
Dodge City Tournament=
Championship=
Hutchinson 67, Maize South 56
Seventh Place=
Dodge City 58, Newton 56, 3OT
Third Place=
Junction City 65, Derby 59
El Dorado Tournament=
Seventh Place=
El Dorado 55, Goddard 53
Third Place=
Wichita Collegiate 71, Arkansas City 57
Flint Hills Tournament=
Championship=
Lyndon 64, Osage City 54
Fifth Place=
West Franklin 38, Central Heights 34
Seventh Place=
Council Grove 52, Northern Heights 44
Frontenac Tournament=
Fifth Place=
Wichita Life Prep 71, Seneca, Mo. 31
Third Place=
Frontenac 60, Fort Scott 56
Halstead Tournament=
Championship=
Haven 41, Andale 38
Fifth Place=
Cheney 88, Winfield 64
Seventh Place=
Garden Plain 71, Halstead 53
Third Place=
Rose Hill 52, Concordia 46
Hillsboro Tournament=
Championship=
Hesston 59, Remington 36
Seventh Place=
Republic County 52, Eureka 27
Liberal, Mo. Tournament=
Championship=
Galena 74, Thomas Jefferson, Mo. 41
Third Place=
Pittsburg Colgan 51, Liberal, Mo. 47
McLouth Tournament=
Championship=
KC Bishop Ward 63, Riverside 30
Third Place=
Maur Hill - Mount Academy 62, Pleasant Ridge 49
McPherson Tournament=
Championship=
St. James Academy 61, Manhattan 39
Seventh Place=
BV West 73, Wichita East 54
Third Place=
Lawrence Free State 62, McPherson 56
Nemaha Central Tournament=
Fifth Place=
Hiawatha 47, Nemaha Central 43
Third Place=
St. Mary’s Academy 56, St. Mary’s 53
Pittsburg Tournament=
Fifth Place=
Webster Groves, Mo. 65, Wichita West 61
Third Place=
Washburn Rural 69, Pittsburg 63
Royal Valley Tournament=
Wabaunsee 57, Santa Fe Trail 48
Salina Tournament=
Championship=
Andover 58, BV Southwest 45
Third Place=
Abilene 52, Salina Central 51
SC Border League Tournament=
Seventh Place=
Udall 69, Caldwell 48
Shawnee Mission West Tournament=
Championship=
BV North 75, Olathe West 63
Seventh Place=
East (Kansas City), Mo. 70, KC Wyandotte 49
Third Place=
Shawnee Heights 64, SM West 36
Southeast Tournament=
Championship=
Parsons 54, Columbus 50
Fifth Place=
Southeast 50, Baxter Springs 48
Seventh Place=
Erie 44, Neodesha 38
Third Place=
College Heights Christian, Mo. 58, Riverton 52
St. John Tournament=
Third Place=
Wichita Sunrise 57, Larned 49
Tonganoxie Tournament=
Championship=
KC Piper 59, Eudora 46
Fifth Place=
Holton 75, Bonner Springs 58
Seventh Place=
Metro Academy 61, KC Schlagle 43
Topeka Tournament=
Fifth Place=
Topeka Hayden 64, Topeka 54
Third Place=
Topeka West 63, Wichita Southeast 55
Twin Valley League Tournament=
Fifth Place=
Wetmore 33, Linn 26
Seventh Place=
Onaga 64, Doniphan West 52, 2OT
Valley Center Tournament=
Championship=
Wichita Heights 60, Garden City 47
Fifth Place=
Topeka Seaman 60, Wichita Sunrise 44
Seventh Place=
Maize 67, Valley Center 44
Third Place=
Wichita Northwest 58, Blue Valley 50
Valley Falls Tournament=
Championship=
Perry-Lecompton 57, Jefferson North 27
