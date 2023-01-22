AP NEWS
Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 22, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Kiowa County 62, Satanta 43

Minneola 55, Ingalls 47

SVHE 77, St. Xavier 44

Baldwin Tournament=

Championship=

Augusta 55, Girard 49, OT

Fifth Place=

Wellsville 79, Bishop Seabury Academy 67

Third Place=

Heritage Christian 67, Baldwin 61

Burlington Tournament=

Championship=

Sabetha 55, Ottawa 43

Fifth Place=

Labette County 58, Paola 46

Chanute Tournament=

Championship=

Andover Central 71, Bishop Miege 67

Fifth Place=

Carthage, Mo. 73, Chanute 28

Chaparral Tournament=

Championship=

Circle 49, Wellington 48

Fifth Place=

Belle Plaine 69, Chaparral 64

Third Place=

Mulvane 73, Reno County 54

Colby Tournament=

Championship=

Olathe North 53, Beloit 34

Third Place=

Hays 55, Colby 48

Cunningham Tournament=

Championship=

Medicine Lodge 55, Stafford 45

Third Place=

Cunningham 61, Norwich 58

Dodge City Tournament=

Championship=

Hutchinson 67, Maize South 56

Seventh Place=

Dodge City 58, Newton 56, 3OT

Third Place=

Junction City 65, Derby 59

El Dorado Tournament=

Seventh Place=

El Dorado 55, Goddard 53

Third Place=

Wichita Collegiate 71, Arkansas City 57

Flint Hills Tournament=

Championship=

Lyndon 64, Osage City 54

Fifth Place=

West Franklin 38, Central Heights 34

Seventh Place=

Council Grove 52, Northern Heights 44

Frontenac Tournament=

    • Fifth Place=

    Wichita Life Prep 71, Seneca, Mo. 31

    Third Place=

    Frontenac 60, Fort Scott 56

    Halstead Tournament=

    Championship=

    Haven 41, Andale 38

    Fifth Place=

    Cheney 88, Winfield 64

    Seventh Place=

    Garden Plain 71, Halstead 53

    Third Place=

    Rose Hill 52, Concordia 46

    Hillsboro Tournament=

    Championship=

    Hesston 59, Remington 36

    Seventh Place=

    Republic County 52, Eureka 27

    Liberal, Mo. Tournament=

    Championship=

    Galena 74, Thomas Jefferson, Mo. 41

    Third Place=

    Pittsburg Colgan 51, Liberal, Mo. 47

    McLouth Tournament=

    Championship=

    KC Bishop Ward 63, Riverside 30

    Third Place=

    Maur Hill - Mount Academy 62, Pleasant Ridge 49

    McPherson Tournament=

    Championship=

    St. James Academy 61, Manhattan 39

    Seventh Place=

    BV West 73, Wichita East 54

    Third Place=

    Lawrence Free State 62, McPherson 56

    Nemaha Central Tournament=

    Fifth Place=

    Hiawatha 47, Nemaha Central 43

    Third Place=

    St. Mary’s Academy 56, St. Mary’s 53

    Pittsburg Tournament=

    Fifth Place=

    Webster Groves, Mo. 65, Wichita West 61

    Third Place=

    Washburn Rural 69, Pittsburg 63

    Royal Valley Tournament=

    Wabaunsee 57, Santa Fe Trail 48

    Salina Tournament=

    Championship=

    Andover 58, BV Southwest 45

    Third Place=

    Abilene 52, Salina Central 51

    SC Border League Tournament=

    Seventh Place=

    Udall 69, Caldwell 48

    Shawnee Mission West Tournament=

    Championship=

    BV North 75, Olathe West 63

    Seventh Place=

    East (Kansas City), Mo. 70, KC Wyandotte 49

    Third Place=

    Shawnee Heights 64, SM West 36

    Southeast Tournament=

    Championship=

    Parsons 54, Columbus 50

    Fifth Place=

    Southeast 50, Baxter Springs 48

    Seventh Place=

    Erie 44, Neodesha 38

    Third Place=

    College Heights Christian, Mo. 58, Riverton 52

    St. John Tournament=

    Third Place=

    Wichita Sunrise 57, Larned 49

    Tonganoxie Tournament=

    Championship=

    KC Piper 59, Eudora 46

    Fifth Place=

    Holton 75, Bonner Springs 58

    Seventh Place=

    Metro Academy 61, KC Schlagle 43

    Topeka Tournament=

    Fifth Place=

    Topeka Hayden 64, Topeka 54

    Third Place=

    Topeka West 63, Wichita Southeast 55

    Twin Valley League Tournament=

    Fifth Place=

    Wetmore 33, Linn 26

    Seventh Place=

    Onaga 64, Doniphan West 52, 2OT

    Valley Center Tournament=

    Championship=

    Wichita Heights 60, Garden City 47

    Fifth Place=

    Topeka Seaman 60, Wichita Sunrise 44

    Seventh Place=

    Maize 67, Valley Center 44

    Third Place=

    Wichita Northwest 58, Blue Valley 50

    Valley Falls Tournament=

    Championship=

    Perry-Lecompton 57, Jefferson North 27

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

