Tuesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Andale 59, El Dorado 12
Andover 58, Salina Central 45
Andover Central 48, Goddard 18
Baldwin 49, Ottawa 41
Basehor-Linwood 74, Topeka Seaman 71
Bennington 70, Moundridge 60
Berean Academy 32, Sedgwick 27
Bluestem 39, Neodesha 34
Burrton 47, Cunningham 43
Canton-Galva 49, Solomon 29
Central Christian 43, Flint Hills Christian 22
Central Plains 54, Sterling 39
Chanute 38, Coffeyville 32
Chaparral 34, Belle Plaine 32
Chapman 49, Beloit 26
Cheney 56, Wichita Independent 32
Circle 55, Winfield 29
Clearwater 45, Rose Hill 16
Conway Springs 35, Douglass 32
Derby 55, Newton 28
Ell-Saline 50, Wichita Classical 33
Frankfort 73, Wetmore 14
Garden Plain 56, Wichita Trinity 17
Goddard-Eisenhower 31, Arkansas City 22
Goodland 48, Colby 23
Haven 37, Hoisington 32
Hays 63, Great Bend 45
Hays-TMP-Marian 43, Hoxie 40
Heritage Christian 57, Bishop Seabury Academy 17
Hesston 47, Pratt 14
Highland Park 64, KC Sumner 20
Hillsboro 51, Smoky Valley 49
Hodgeman County 64, Pawnee Heights 28
Hugoton 43, Hooker, Okla. 39
Hutchinson 39, Maize 20
Inman 49, Hutchinson Trinity 14
Jefferson West 59, Royal Valley 43
KC Wyandotte 52, KC Washington 30
Kingman 48, Medicine Lodge 36
Larned 42, Lyons 32
Lawrence 61, Olathe East 39
Liberal 58, Garden City 50
Little River 59, Goessel 25
Macksville 53, Ingalls 35
Maize South 47, Valley Center 34
McPherson 49, Augusta 13
Mulvane 26, Buhler 23
Nemaha Central 42, Riverside 31
Nickerson 50, Halstead 45
Norton 39, Oakley 35
Norwich 61, South Barber 7
Oberlin-Decatur 49, Northern Valley 35
Olathe North 72, Lawrence Free State 18
Olathe West 41, SM West 37
Osage City 63, Chase County, Neb. 28
Phillipsburg 55, Trego 28
Pike Valley 28, Glasco/Miltonvale-Southern Cloud 22
Pleasant Ridge 52, Valley Falls 21
Quinter 63, Western Plains 24
Rawlins County 55, Triplains-Brewster 26
Remington 60, Marion 20
Riverton 22, Girard 20
Rural Vista 40, Centre 9
SM Northwest 32, Olathe Northwest 28
Salina South 44, Wichita Campus 14
Smith Center 60, Russell 31
Southeast Saline 45, Clay Center 28
Spring Hill 47, Louisburg 39
St. Francis 44, Weskan 12
Stanton County 75, Walsh, Colo. 16
Sylvan-Lucas 47, Natoma 20
Wakefield 40, Herington 25
Wakefield School, Va. 23, St. Michael The Archangel Catholic 17
Wallace County 50, Greeley County 32
Wamego 42, Abilene 17
Washburn Rural 47, Topeka 46
Wellington 82, Wichita Collegiate 17
West Elk 44, Burden Central 27
Wheatland-Grinnell 33, Dighton 31
Wichita Bishop Carroll 49, Wichita Heights 36
Wichita County 64, Cheylin 1
Wichita Defenders Homeschool 32, Reno County 30
Wichita Northwest 57, Wichita West 7
Wichita South 58, Wichita Southeast 51
Wilson 42, Chase 31
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/