Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 11, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Andale 59, El Dorado 12

Andover 58, Salina Central 45

Andover Central 48, Goddard 18

Baldwin 49, Ottawa 41

Basehor-Linwood 74, Topeka Seaman 71

Bennington 70, Moundridge 60

Berean Academy 32, Sedgwick 27

Bluestem 39, Neodesha 34

Burrton 47, Cunningham 43

Canton-Galva 49, Solomon 29

Central Christian 43, Flint Hills Christian 22

Central Plains 54, Sterling 39

Chanute 38, Coffeyville 32

Chaparral 34, Belle Plaine 32

Chapman 49, Beloit 26

Cheney 56, Wichita Independent 32

Circle 55, Winfield 29

Clearwater 45, Rose Hill 16

Conway Springs 35, Douglass 32

Derby 55, Newton 28

Ell-Saline 50, Wichita Classical 33

Frankfort 73, Wetmore 14

Garden Plain 56, Wichita Trinity 17

Goddard-Eisenhower 31, Arkansas City 22

Goodland 48, Colby 23

Haven 37, Hoisington 32

Hays 63, Great Bend 45

Hays-TMP-Marian 43, Hoxie 40

Heritage Christian 57, Bishop Seabury Academy 17

Hesston 47, Pratt 14

Highland Park 64, KC Sumner 20

Hillsboro 51, Smoky Valley 49

Hodgeman County 64, Pawnee Heights 28

Hugoton 43, Hooker, Okla. 39

Hutchinson 39, Maize 20

Inman 49, Hutchinson Trinity 14

Jefferson West 59, Royal Valley 43

KC Wyandotte 52, KC Washington 30

Kingman 48, Medicine Lodge 36

Larned 42, Lyons 32

Lawrence 61, Olathe East 39

Liberal 58, Garden City 50

    • Little River 59, Goessel 25

    Macksville 53, Ingalls 35

    Maize South 47, Valley Center 34

    McPherson 49, Augusta 13

    Mulvane 26, Buhler 23

    Nemaha Central 42, Riverside 31

    Nickerson 50, Halstead 45

    Norton 39, Oakley 35

    Norwich 61, South Barber 7

    Oberlin-Decatur 49, Northern Valley 35

    Olathe North 72, Lawrence Free State 18

    Olathe West 41, SM West 37

    Osage City 63, Chase County, Neb. 28

    Phillipsburg 55, Trego 28

    Pike Valley 28, Glasco/Miltonvale-Southern Cloud 22

    Pleasant Ridge 52, Valley Falls 21

    Quinter 63, Western Plains 24

    Rawlins County 55, Triplains-Brewster 26

    Remington 60, Marion 20

    Riverton 22, Girard 20

    Rural Vista 40, Centre 9

    SM Northwest 32, Olathe Northwest 28

    Salina South 44, Wichita Campus 14

    Smith Center 60, Russell 31

    Southeast Saline 45, Clay Center 28

    Spring Hill 47, Louisburg 39

    St. Francis 44, Weskan 12

    Stanton County 75, Walsh, Colo. 16

    Sylvan-Lucas 47, Natoma 20

    Wakefield 40, Herington 25

    Wakefield School, Va. 23, St. Michael The Archangel Catholic 17

    Wallace County 50, Greeley County 32

    Wamego 42, Abilene 17

    Washburn Rural 47, Topeka 46

    Wellington 82, Wichita Collegiate 17

    West Elk 44, Burden Central 27

    Wheatland-Grinnell 33, Dighton 31

    Wichita Bishop Carroll 49, Wichita Heights 36

    Wichita County 64, Cheylin 1

    Wichita Defenders Homeschool 32, Reno County 30

    Wichita Northwest 57, Wichita West 7

    Wichita South 58, Wichita Southeast 51

    Wilson 42, Chase 31

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

