Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 18, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

BV Northwest 83, Lincoln College Prep, Mo. 28

Colby 69, Stratton, Colo. 45

Derby 64, Wichita Bishop Carroll 52

Goessel 63, Marion 43

Hays 58, Wichita South 50

Kapaun Mount Carmel 70, Manhattan 52

Raytown South, Mo. 63, Olathe East 60

Washburn Rural 39, Wichita Heights 38

Wichita Defenders 77, Legacy, Ill. 46

Wichita North 62, Liberal 58

Wichita Sunrise 73, Roselle Catholic, N.J. 62

