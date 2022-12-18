Saturday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
BV Northwest 83, Lincoln College Prep, Mo. 28
Colby 69, Stratton, Colo. 45
Derby 64, Wichita Bishop Carroll 52
Goessel 63, Marion 43
Hays 58, Wichita South 50
Kapaun Mount Carmel 70, Manhattan 52
Raytown South, Mo. 63, Olathe East 60
Washburn Rural 39, Wichita Heights 38
Wichita Defenders 77, Legacy, Ill. 46
Wichita North 62, Liberal 58
Wichita Sunrise 73, Roselle Catholic, N.J. 62
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/