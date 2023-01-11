AP NEWS
Tuesday's Scores

January 11, 2023

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abilene 52, Wamego 43

Anderson County 59, Prairie View 17

Andover 70, Salina Central 30

Andover Central 61, Goddard 26

Baldwin 66, Ottawa 43

Basehor-Linwood 74, Topeka Seaman 71

Beloit 70, Chapman 27

Bishop Miege 78, Lincoln College Prep, Mo. 48

Central Heights 53, West Franklin 41

Chaparral 69, Belle Plaine 55

Cheylin 48, Wichita County 43

Colby 58, Goodland 45

Cunningham 80, Burrton 35

Derby 58, Newton 31

Douglass 38, Conway Springs 35

Elkhart 72, Deerfield 36

Ellinwood 73, St. John 19

Emporia 58, Paola 28

Flint Hills Christian 58, Central Christian 47

Galena 60, Pittsburg Colgan 41

Garden City 86, Liberal 59

Goddard-Eisenhower 56, Arkansas City 55

Haven 49, Hoisington 25

Heritage Christian 71, Bishop Seabury Academy 63

Hesston 63, Pratt 50

Highland Park 107, KC Sumner 64

Hodgeman County 55, Pawnee Heights 50

Holton 56, Perry-Lecompton 52

Hugoton 64, Hooker, Okla. 60

Humboldt 66, Fredonia 53

Hutchinson 61, Maize 46

Junction City 44, Topeka Hayden 42

KC Bishop Ward 94, Maranatha Academy 38

Kingman 55, Medicine Lodge 54

Lawrence 61, Olathe East 39

Lawrence-Nelson, Neb. 45, Rock Hills 20

Leavenworth 43, Lansing 34

Lebo 62, Madison/Hamilton 41

Linn 59, St. Xavier 22

Little River 71, Goessel 51

Lyndon 77, Council Grove 39

    • Macksville 66, Ingalls 45

    Maize South 59, Valley Center 39

    Marmaton Valley 57, Crest 31

    Marysville 59, Concordia 52

    McPherson 57, Augusta 42

    Mulvane 50, Buhler 47

    Nickerson 61, Halstead 52

    Norwich 46, South Barber 21

    Olathe West 70, SM West 58

    Osborne 56, St. John’s Beloit-Tipton 50

    Phillipsburg 58, Trego 53

    Pike Valley 55, Southern Cloud 41

    Quinter 63, Western Plains 24

    Remington 64, Marion 32

    Riverton 49, Girard 47

    Rose Hill 58, Clearwater 25

    Russell 65, Smith Center 50

    Shawnee Heights 67, KC Turner 41

    Silver Lake 35, Wabaunsee 32

    Smoky Valley 57, Hillsboro 53

    South Gray 83, Minneola 48

    Southeast Saline 66, Clay Center 49

    Spearville 63, Ness City 59

    St. Mary’s 65, Riley County 40

    St. Michael The Archangel Catholic 65, Wakefield School, Va. 34

    Sylvan-Lucas 63, Natoma 26

    Thunder Ridge 67, Lakeside 37

    Troy 67, Onaga 61

    Valley Falls 53, Pleasant Ridge 30

    Weskan 55, St. Francis 23

    West Elk 54, Burden Central 51

    Wichita Campus 64, Salina South 59

    Wichita Classical 66, Ell-Saline 26

    Wichita Collegiate 63, Wellington 41

    Wichita Heights 53, Wichita Bishop Carroll 36

    Wichita Independent 58, Cheney 47

    Wichita Trinity 68, Garden Plain 66

    Wilson 58, Chase 25

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.