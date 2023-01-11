Tuesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abilene 52, Wamego 43
Anderson County 59, Prairie View 17
Andover 70, Salina Central 30
Andover Central 61, Goddard 26
Baldwin 66, Ottawa 43
Basehor-Linwood 74, Topeka Seaman 71
Beloit 70, Chapman 27
Bishop Miege 78, Lincoln College Prep, Mo. 48
Central Heights 53, West Franklin 41
Chaparral 69, Belle Plaine 55
Cheylin 48, Wichita County 43
Colby 58, Goodland 45
Cunningham 80, Burrton 35
Derby 58, Newton 31
Douglass 38, Conway Springs 35
Elkhart 72, Deerfield 36
Ellinwood 73, St. John 19
Emporia 58, Paola 28
Flint Hills Christian 58, Central Christian 47
Galena 60, Pittsburg Colgan 41
Garden City 86, Liberal 59
Goddard-Eisenhower 56, Arkansas City 55
Haven 49, Hoisington 25
Heritage Christian 71, Bishop Seabury Academy 63
Hesston 63, Pratt 50
Highland Park 107, KC Sumner 64
Hodgeman County 55, Pawnee Heights 50
Holton 56, Perry-Lecompton 52
Hugoton 64, Hooker, Okla. 60
Humboldt 66, Fredonia 53
Hutchinson 61, Maize 46
Junction City 44, Topeka Hayden 42
KC Bishop Ward 94, Maranatha Academy 38
Kingman 55, Medicine Lodge 54
Lawrence 61, Olathe East 39
Lawrence-Nelson, Neb. 45, Rock Hills 20
Leavenworth 43, Lansing 34
Lebo 62, Madison/Hamilton 41
Linn 59, St. Xavier 22
Little River 71, Goessel 51
Lyndon 77, Council Grove 39
Macksville 66, Ingalls 45
Maize South 59, Valley Center 39
Marmaton Valley 57, Crest 31
Marysville 59, Concordia 52
McPherson 57, Augusta 42
Mulvane 50, Buhler 47
Nickerson 61, Halstead 52
Norwich 46, South Barber 21
Olathe West 70, SM West 58
Osborne 56, St. John’s Beloit-Tipton 50
Phillipsburg 58, Trego 53
Pike Valley 55, Southern Cloud 41
Quinter 63, Western Plains 24
Remington 64, Marion 32
Riverton 49, Girard 47
Rose Hill 58, Clearwater 25
Russell 65, Smith Center 50
Shawnee Heights 67, KC Turner 41
Silver Lake 35, Wabaunsee 32
Smoky Valley 57, Hillsboro 53
South Gray 83, Minneola 48
Southeast Saline 66, Clay Center 49
Spearville 63, Ness City 59
St. Mary’s 65, Riley County 40
St. Michael The Archangel Catholic 65, Wakefield School, Va. 34
Sylvan-Lucas 63, Natoma 26
Thunder Ridge 67, Lakeside 37
Troy 67, Onaga 61
Valley Falls 53, Pleasant Ridge 30
Weskan 55, St. Francis 23
West Elk 54, Burden Central 51
Wichita Campus 64, Salina South 59
Wichita Classical 66, Ell-Saline 26
Wichita Collegiate 63, Wellington 41
Wichita Heights 53, Wichita Bishop Carroll 36
Wichita Independent 58, Cheney 47
Wichita Trinity 68, Garden Plain 66
Wilson 58, Chase 25
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/