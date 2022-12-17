AP NEWS
Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 17, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Air Academy 83, Rampart 77

Alamosa 46, Summit 41

Arrupe Jesuit 48, Bishop Machebeuf 10

Arvada West 62, Vista PEAK 54

Belleview Christian 31, Golden View Classical 27

Branson/Kim 37, Swink 28

Briggsdale 62, Cheyenne Wells 23

Broomfield 47, Dakota Ridge 46

Buena Vista 38, Pagosa Springs 31

Centauri 60, La Junta 15

Centaurus 51, Lewis-Palmer 33

Center 55, Calhan 14

Chase County, Neb. 61, Wray 39

Cheyenne Central, Wyo. 55, Northfield 53

Cotopaxi 47, Cripple Creek-Victor 16

Crowley County 43, Sierra Grande 40

D’Evelyn 58, Silver Creek 27

Del Norte 46, Pine Bluffs, Wyo. 28

Denver Christian 41, Hayden 36

Denver North 46, Englewood 14

Doherty 57, Fossil Ridge 54

Eads 44, Wiley 35

Eagle Ridge Academy 48, Aurora Central 28

Elbert 33, Bethune 24

Evergreen High School 52, Thomas Jefferson 43

FMHS 49, Mead 48

Flatirons Academy 72, Sanford 39

Fowler 55, Jefferson 18

George Washington 49, Highlands Ranch 38

Glenwood Springs 60, Resurrection Christian 49

Grand Junction Central 42, Delta 30

Heritage 65, Smoky Hill 30

Holly 49, Walsh 16

Holy Family 47, University 28

Ignacio 52, Sargent 23

Laramie, Wyo. 47, Northridge 36

Liberty 84, Sand Creek 56

Littleton 60, Berthoud 41

Longmont 53, Bear Creek 50

Manitou Springs 70, Atlas 8

    • McClave 43, Kit Carson 34

    Monarch 47, Cherry Creek 37

    Montezuma-Cortez 50, Telluride 5

    Montrose High School 37, Basalt 8

    North Fork 33, Cedaredge 28

    Olathe 58, Ridgway 12

    Palisade 50, Grand Junction 30

    Pueblo East 37, Prospect Ridge Academy 24

    Rock Canyon 64, Overland 28

    Roosevelt 51, Platte Valley 28

    Simla 51, Sangre De Cristo 26

    Standley Lake 51, Mountain Range 30

    Steamboat Springs 34, Crested Butte 31

    Trinidad 32, Swallows Charter Academy 21

    Vista Ridge 47, Palmer 39

    ___

