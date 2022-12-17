Friday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Air Academy 83, Rampart 77
Alamosa 46, Summit 41
Arrupe Jesuit 48, Bishop Machebeuf 10
Arvada West 62, Vista PEAK 54
Belleview Christian 31, Golden View Classical 27
Branson/Kim 37, Swink 28
Briggsdale 62, Cheyenne Wells 23
Broomfield 47, Dakota Ridge 46
Buena Vista 38, Pagosa Springs 31
Centauri 60, La Junta 15
Centaurus 51, Lewis-Palmer 33
Center 55, Calhan 14
Chase County, Neb. 61, Wray 39
Cheyenne Central, Wyo. 55, Northfield 53
Cotopaxi 47, Cripple Creek-Victor 16
Crowley County 43, Sierra Grande 40
D’Evelyn 58, Silver Creek 27
Del Norte 46, Pine Bluffs, Wyo. 28
Denver Christian 41, Hayden 36
Denver North 46, Englewood 14
Doherty 57, Fossil Ridge 54
Eads 44, Wiley 35
Eagle Ridge Academy 48, Aurora Central 28
Elbert 33, Bethune 24
Evergreen High School 52, Thomas Jefferson 43
FMHS 49, Mead 48
Flatirons Academy 72, Sanford 39
Fowler 55, Jefferson 18
George Washington 49, Highlands Ranch 38
Glenwood Springs 60, Resurrection Christian 49
Grand Junction Central 42, Delta 30
Heritage 65, Smoky Hill 30
Holly 49, Walsh 16
Holy Family 47, University 28
Ignacio 52, Sargent 23
Laramie, Wyo. 47, Northridge 36
Liberty 84, Sand Creek 56
Littleton 60, Berthoud 41
Longmont 53, Bear Creek 50
Manitou Springs 70, Atlas 8
McClave 43, Kit Carson 34
Monarch 47, Cherry Creek 37
Montezuma-Cortez 50, Telluride 5
Montrose High School 37, Basalt 8
North Fork 33, Cedaredge 28
Olathe 58, Ridgway 12
Palisade 50, Grand Junction 30
Pueblo East 37, Prospect Ridge Academy 24
Rock Canyon 64, Overland 28
Roosevelt 51, Platte Valley 28
Simla 51, Sangre De Cristo 26
Standley Lake 51, Mountain Range 30
Steamboat Springs 34, Crested Butte 31
Trinidad 32, Swallows Charter Academy 21
Vista Ridge 47, Palmer 39
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/