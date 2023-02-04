Nevada wins 72-52 against Air Force

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Jarod Lucas’ 19 points helped Nevada defeat Air Force 72-52 on Friday.

Lucas added five rebounds for the Wolf Pack (18-6, 8-3 Mountain West Conference). Will Baker added 17 points while shooting 8 of 10 from the field, and he also had eight rebounds. Nick Davidson recorded 10 points and shot 1 of 1 from the field and 8 for 8 from the line.

The Falcons (12-12, 3-8) were led by Jake Heidbreder, who posted 18 points. Beau Becker added 13 points and six rebounds for Air Force. In addition, Marcell McCreary finished with six points.

Nevada took the lead with 9:23 left in the first half and did not give it up. The score was 31-28 at halftime, with Kenan Blackshear racking up seven points. Nevada extended its lead to 67-47 during the second half, fueled by a 20-1 scoring run. Lucas scored a team-high 14 points in the second half as his team closed out the win.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Tuesday. Nevada visits New Mexico and Air Force hosts Colorado State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .