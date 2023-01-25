Tuesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Baker 58, Sidney 53
Bigfork 61, Columbia Falls 48
Billings Senior 63, Billings Skyview 60
Dillon 66, Livingston 26
Fairfield 81, East Helena 57
Fairview 55, Richey-Lambert 29
Hamilton 72, Stevensville 30
Harrison-Willow Creek 64, Shields Valley 26
Havre 71, Malta 69
Helena Capital 42, Missoula Sentinel 30
Huntley Project 48, Roundup 38
Lodge Grass 80, Colstrip 59
Lustre Christian 58, Scobey 33
Missoula Big Sky 50, Kalispell Glacier 49
Sheridan 63, Twin Bridges 32
St. Ignatius 68, Polson 62
St. Labre 75, Northern Cheyenne 48
