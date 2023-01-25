AP NEWS
Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 25, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Baker 58, Sidney 53

Bigfork 61, Columbia Falls 48

Billings Senior 63, Billings Skyview 60

Dillon 66, Livingston 26

Fairfield 81, East Helena 57

Fairview 55, Richey-Lambert 29

Hamilton 72, Stevensville 30

Harrison-Willow Creek 64, Shields Valley 26

Havre 71, Malta 69

Helena Capital 42, Missoula Sentinel 30

Huntley Project 48, Roundup 38

Lodge Grass 80, Colstrip 59

Lustre Christian 58, Scobey 33

Missoula Big Sky 50, Kalispell Glacier 49

Sheridan 63, Twin Bridges 32

St. Ignatius 68, Polson 62

St. Labre 75, Northern Cheyenne 48

___

