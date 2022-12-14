AP NEWS
Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 14, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ada 69, Vanlue 31

Andrews Osborne Academy 41, Conneaut 37

Ansonia 61, Sidney Fairlawn 51

Archbold 58, Pettisville 49

Bainbridge Paint Valley 36, Williamsport Westfall 28

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 46, Kansas Lakota 44

Bidwell River Valley 41, Point Pleasant, W.Va. 19

Brooklyn 59, Garfield Hts. Trinity 27

Bryan 40, Napoleon 24

Burton Berkshire 32, Mantua Crestwood 23

Chagrin Falls 60, Orange 27

Chesterland W. Geauga 74, Beachwood 41

Chillicothe Huntington 59, Southeastern 51

Chillicothe Unioto 78, Frankfort Adena 52

Cin. DePaul Cristo Rey 56, St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 36

Cin. Purcell Marian 55, Cooper, Ky. 47

Cle. E. Tech def. Cle. Glenville, forfeit

Cle. Rhodes def. Cle. Collinwood, forfeit

Cols. Whetstone 58, East 37

Defiance 48, Maumee 40

Findlay Liberty-Benton 46, Ottawa-Glandorf 34

Gibsonburg 47, New Riegel 28

Granville Christian 28, Delaware Christian 25

Grove City 46, Canal Winchester 23

Hamler Patrick Henry 50, Defiance Tinora 35

Harrod Allen E. 62, Dola Hardin Northern 31

Hebron Lakewood 45, Newark Licking Valley 27

Holgate 46, Paulding 27

Holland Springfield 42, Liberty Center 37

Independence 45, Rocky River Lutheran W. 27

Johnstown 40, Pataskala Licking Hts. 36

Kalida 35, Columbus Grove 34

    • Lakeside Danbury 54, Old Fort 51

    Leipsic 59, Miller City 38

    Lima Cent. Cath. 44, Wapakoneta 43

    Lima Perry 48, Ashtabula Edgewood 42

    Marysville 55, Newark 40

    Milford 47, Ursuline Academy 25

    N. Robinson Col. Crawford 63, Norwalk St. Paul 19

    New Richmond 54, Georgetown 36

    Newark Cath. 62, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 53

    Norwalk 46, Collins Western Reserve 14

    Orrville 56, Ashland Mapleton 22

    Orwell Grand Valley 46, Wickliffe 27

    Piketon 60, Chillicothe Zane Trace 33

    Port Clinton 58, Oregon Stritch 21

    Powell Olentangy Liberty 38, Lewis Center Olentangy 35

    Richmond Hts. 36, Cuyahoga Hts. 25

    Rockford Parkway 72, Waynesfield-Goshen 27

    Rocky River Magnificat 64, Sandusky Perkins 38

    Rossford 40, Tontogany Otsego 34

    Sherwood Fairview 70, Delta 21

    Spencerville 59, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 32

    St. Marys Memorial 44, Ft. Recovery 21

    Sycamore Mohawk 62, Galion 22

    Tiffin Calvert 45, Sandusky St. Mary 23

    Tiffin Columbian 36, Upper Sandusky 33

    Van Wert 29, Haviland Wayne Trace 26

    Wauseon 55, Bowling Green 40

    Westerville S. 62, Bishop Watterson 38

    Zanesville 44, Johnstown Northridge 41

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

