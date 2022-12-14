Tuesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ada 69, Vanlue 31
Andrews Osborne Academy 41, Conneaut 37
Ansonia 61, Sidney Fairlawn 51
Archbold 58, Pettisville 49
Bainbridge Paint Valley 36, Williamsport Westfall 28
Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 46, Kansas Lakota 44
Bidwell River Valley 41, Point Pleasant, W.Va. 19
Brooklyn 59, Garfield Hts. Trinity 27
Bryan 40, Napoleon 24
Burton Berkshire 32, Mantua Crestwood 23
Chagrin Falls 60, Orange 27
Chesterland W. Geauga 74, Beachwood 41
Chillicothe Huntington 59, Southeastern 51
Chillicothe Unioto 78, Frankfort Adena 52
Cin. DePaul Cristo Rey 56, St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 36
Cin. Purcell Marian 55, Cooper, Ky. 47
Cle. E. Tech def. Cle. Glenville, forfeit
Cle. Rhodes def. Cle. Collinwood, forfeit
Cols. Whetstone 58, East 37
Defiance 48, Maumee 40
Findlay Liberty-Benton 46, Ottawa-Glandorf 34
Gibsonburg 47, New Riegel 28
Granville Christian 28, Delaware Christian 25
Grove City 46, Canal Winchester 23
Hamler Patrick Henry 50, Defiance Tinora 35
Harrod Allen E. 62, Dola Hardin Northern 31
Hebron Lakewood 45, Newark Licking Valley 27
Holgate 46, Paulding 27
Holland Springfield 42, Liberty Center 37
Independence 45, Rocky River Lutheran W. 27
Johnstown 40, Pataskala Licking Hts. 36
Kalida 35, Columbus Grove 34
Lakeside Danbury 54, Old Fort 51
Leipsic 59, Miller City 38
Lima Cent. Cath. 44, Wapakoneta 43
Lima Perry 48, Ashtabula Edgewood 42
Marysville 55, Newark 40
Milford 47, Ursuline Academy 25
N. Robinson Col. Crawford 63, Norwalk St. Paul 19
New Richmond 54, Georgetown 36
Newark Cath. 62, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 53
Norwalk 46, Collins Western Reserve 14
Orrville 56, Ashland Mapleton 22
Orwell Grand Valley 46, Wickliffe 27
Piketon 60, Chillicothe Zane Trace 33
Port Clinton 58, Oregon Stritch 21
Powell Olentangy Liberty 38, Lewis Center Olentangy 35
Richmond Hts. 36, Cuyahoga Hts. 25
Rockford Parkway 72, Waynesfield-Goshen 27
Rocky River Magnificat 64, Sandusky Perkins 38
Rossford 40, Tontogany Otsego 34
Sherwood Fairview 70, Delta 21
Spencerville 59, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 32
St. Marys Memorial 44, Ft. Recovery 21
Sycamore Mohawk 62, Galion 22
Tiffin Calvert 45, Sandusky St. Mary 23
Tiffin Columbian 36, Upper Sandusky 33
Van Wert 29, Haviland Wayne Trace 26
Wauseon 55, Bowling Green 40
Westerville S. 62, Bishop Watterson 38
Zanesville 44, Johnstown Northridge 41
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/