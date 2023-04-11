Minnesota takes on Winnipeg after Johansson’s 2-goal showing

Winnipeg Jets (45-32-3, fourth in the Central Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (45-24-10, third in the Central Division)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE : Wild -124, Jets +104; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild host the Winnipeg Jets after Marcus Johansson scored two goals in the Wild’s 4-2 win against the Chicago Blackhawks.

Minnesota has gone 45-24-10 overall with a 16-7-1 record in Central Division games. The Wild have a +21 scoring differential, with 231 total goals scored and 210 given up.

Winnipeg is 45-32-3 overall with a 17-7-0 record in Central Division games. The Jets have conceded 219 goals while scoring 241 for a +22 scoring differential.

The teams meet Tuesday for the fourth time this season. The Wild won the last meeting 6-1. Johansson scored two goals in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mats Zuccarello has 22 goals and 45 assists for the Wild. Matthew Boldy has nine goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

Mark Scheifele has 41 goals and 26 assists for the Jets. Kyle Connor has five goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 6-2-2, averaging 3.2 goals, 4.3 assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

Jets: 6-4-0, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.9 assists, 3.6 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game.

INJURIES: Wild: Mason Shaw: out for season (knee), Joel Eriksson Ek: out (lower body), Oskar Sundqvist: day to day (lower body).

Jets: Sam Gagner: out for season (hip), Cole Perfetti: out (upper body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .