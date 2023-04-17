Golden Knights host the Jets to open the NHL Playoffs

Winnipeg Jets (46-33-3, fourth in the Central Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (51-22-9, first in the Pacific Division)

Paradise, Nevada; Tuesday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE : Golden Knights -152, Jets +129; over/under is 5.5

NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Golden Knights host series opener

BOTTOM LINE: The Vegas Golden Knights host the Winnipeg Jets to begin the Western Conference first round. The teams meet Thursday for the fourth time this season. The Golden Knights went 3-0 against the Jets in the regular season. In their last regular season matchup on Oct. 20, the Golden Knights won 5-2.

Vegas has a 51-22-9 record overall and a 25-15-1 record on its home ice. The Golden Knights are 20-8-5 in games decided by a goal.

Winnipeg has gone 20-20-1 in road games and 46-33-3 overall. The Jets have a 16-7-2 record in one-goal games.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chandler Stephenson has 16 goals and 49 assists for the Golden Knights. Jonathan Marchessault has five goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

Mark Scheifele has 42 goals and 26 assists for the Jets. Kyle Connor has five goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Knights: 6-1-3, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.4 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

Jets: 6-4-0, averaging three goals, 5.6 assists, 3.8 penalties and eight penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game.

INJURIES: Golden Knights: William Carrier: out (lower-body), Robin Lehner: out for season (hip), Brett Howden: day to day (personal reasons), Nolan Patrick: out (upper body), Mark Stone: out (back), Adin Hill: out (lower body), Logan Thompson: day to day (undisclosed), Zach Whitecloud: day to day (lower body).

Jets: Nate Schmidt: day to day (rest), Pierre-Luc Dubois: day to day (rest), Nikolaj Ehlers: day to day (upper body), Kevin Stenlund: day to day (lower body), Josh Morrissey: day to day (rest), Sam Gagner: out for season (hip), Cole Perfetti: out (upper body), Mark Scheifele: day to day (rest).

