Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 7, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abbotsford 54, Prentice 47

Amery 65, Boyceville 40

Antigo 60, Marinette 53

Appleton North 42, Stevens Point 41

Aquinas 82, Tomah 54

Athens 71, Rib Lake 17

Auburndale 61, Newman Catholic 37

Augusta 45, Melrose-Mindoro 28

Augustine Prep 47, University Lake/Trinity 37

Bangor 58, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 28

Beaver Dam 54, Sauk Prairie 34

Belleville 54, Lodi 42

Boscobel 57, Highland 36

Brodhead 58, Clinton 25

Burlington 60, Badger 57

Cadott 68, Stanley-Boyd 26

Cambria-Friesland 72, Montello 40

Cambridge 66, Watertown Luther Prep 41

Cashton 43, Independence 27

Cedarburg 69, West Bend West 32

Central Wisconsin Christian 43, Heritage Christian 23

Chesterton 46, Bader Hillel 9

Cornell 61, Birchwood 35

DeForest 82, Portage 11

Dodgeville 56, Darlington 52

Dominican 56, Shoreland Lutheran 21

Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 44, Alma/Pepin 33

Edgerton 54, Big Foot 23

Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 55, Cedar Grove-Belgium 49

Evansville 44, Clinton 33

Evansville 51, Turner 40

Ewen - Trout Creek, Mich. 51, Northland Pines 24

Faith Christian 46, Saint Joan Antida 15

Fall Creek 68, Bloomer 49

Fall River 58, Princeton/Green Lake 41

Florence 66, Tomahawk 36

Fort Atkinson 55, Monroe 30

Franklin 56, Lake Country Lutheran 41

Freedom 62, Denmark 35

    • Galena, Ill. 56, Southwestern 26

    Germantown 78, Menomonee Falls 66

    Grafton 53, Port Washington 39

    Grantsburg 71, Frederic 40

    Green Bay Preble 57, Pacelli 50

    Gresham Community 62, Stockbridge 20

    Hamilton 60, West Allis Nathan Hale 54

    Homestead 89, Nicolet 39

    Howards Grove 61, Sheboygan Christian 41

    Hurley 74, Butternut 30

    Hustisford 59, Valley Christian 42

    Iola-Scandinavia 78, Nekoosa 8

    Ithaca 49, La Farge 43

    Ithaca 69, Weston 24

    Jefferson 31, East Troy 30

    Johnson Creek 38, Parkview 34

    Kenosha Christian Life 74, Messmer 27

    Kenosha Tremper 54, Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 45

    Kettle Moraine Lutheran 70, Plymouth 42

    Kickapoo 46, Seneca 31

    Kiel 56, Kewaunee 44

    Laconia 74, Omro 48

    Lake Mills 54, Catholic Memorial 39

    Lakeland 79, Ashland 34

    Living Word Lutheran 72, Saint Francis 28

    Luxemburg-Casco 58, Clintonville 46

    Manitowoc Lutheran 63, Kohler 59

    Martin Luther 75, Saint Thomas More 41

    Mauston 55, Necedah 26

    McDonell Central 74, Thorp 20

    McFarland 67, Brodhead 58

    Menomonie 72, Medford Area 42

    Milw. Washington 52, Chesterton 33

    Muskego 66, Kenosha Bradford 58

    New Auburn 44, Flambeau 28

    New London 49, Seymour 36

    Oak Creek 47, New Berlin Eisenhower 45

    Oakfield 66, Horicon 30

    Oostburg 54, St. Mary Catholic 52

    Oregon 75, Milton 29

    Oshkosh North 43, Manitowoc Lincoln 40

    Oshkosh West 67, Pulaski 43

    Osseo-Fairchild 60, Regis 48

    Pardeeville 51, Markesan 41

    Pewaukee 40, New Berlin Eisenhower 31

    Pewaukee 49, Germantown 44

    Phillips 85, Chequamegon 25

    Platteville 58, Mineral Point 50

    Prairie Farm 96, Winter 32

    Prairie du Chien 62, Fennimore 22

    Prescott 60, Altoona 54

    Racine Horlick 48, Waukesha South 47

    Racine Lutheran 49, Catholic Central 26

    Randolph 80, Rio 47

    Random Lake 59, Reedsville 47

    Reedsburg Area 70, Waunakee 52

    River Valley 60, Riverdale 48

    Rosholt 59, Northland Lutheran 39

    Sheboygan Falls 57, Sheboygan South 41

    Shiocton 55, Oconto 50

    Slinger 72, West Bend East 63

    Somerset 78, Glenwood City 26

    South Shore 50, Mellen 30

    Spencer 38, Owen-Withee 30

    St. Marys Springs 60, Mayville 30

    Stratford 44, Marathon 34

    Superior 88, Hermantown, Minn. 42

    Turner 60, Whitewater 52

    Union Grove 40, Elkhorn Area 31

    Unity 47, Northwood 36

    Washburn 55, Lac Courte Oreilles 27

    Waterloo 62, Parkview 46

    Waterloo 64, Poynette 61

    Watertown 44, Baraboo 34

    Waukesha West 57, Brookfield Central 47

    Waupun 50, Ripon 33

    Waupun 70, Winneconne 43

    Wausau West 53, Eau Claire North 38

    Wauwatosa West 60, Milwaukee DSHA 45

    Wauzeka-Steuben 61, De Soto 13

    Wayland Academy 52, Dodgeland 43

    West De Pere 66, Shawano 32

    Westby 54, Richland Center 25

    Westfield Area 52, Marshall 25

    Westosha Central 61, Wilmot Union 53

    Whitefish Bay 63, Hartford Union 48

    Whitehall 57, Plum City 44

    Whitnall 56, Waukesha North 41

    Winnebago Lutheran Academy 72, Lomira 34

    Winneconne 47, Berlin 46

    Wisconsin Heights 60, Monticello 54

    Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 69, D.C. Everest 40

    Wrightstown 71, Little Chute 34

    Xavier 49, Menasha 43

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.