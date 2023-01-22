Saturday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Border West 71, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 50
Brainerd 89, St. Cloud Tech 67
Buffalo 73, Moorhead 62
Cambridge-Isanti 68, Duluth East 45
Cannon Falls 57, La Crescent 50
Carlton 96, International Falls 48
Chatfield 67, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 40
Christ’s Household of Faith 90, Hope Academy 68
Columbia Heights 83, Princeton 79
Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 61, Barnesville 60
Duluth Marshall 76, Ely 73, OT
Eagan 78, Apple Valley 49
Eastview 75, Rochester John Marshall 52
Fairmont 46, Martin County West 44
Goodhue 65, Wabasha-Kellogg 43
Higher 87, St. Paul Harding 83
Houston 70, Nova Classical Academy 31
Lake City 90, Aquinas, Wis. 52
Lanesboro 75, Schaeffer Academy 61
Legacy Christian 81, Eagle Ridge Academy Charter 41
Lyle/Austin Pacelli 55, Regis, Wis. 50
Mahtomedi 72, La Crosse Central, Wis. 59
Mountain Lake Area-Comfrey 71, Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop 58
New Ulm Cathedral 35, Edgerton 26
Onalaska, Wis. 94, Minneapolis North 64
Pewaukee, Wis. 93, Totino-Grace 63
Prescott, Wis. 81, Concordia Academy 72
Prior Lake 69, Farmington 68
Red Lake 98, Fond du Lac Ojibwe 85
Rochester Mayo 59, Red Wing 48
Rushford-Peterson 63, Grand Meadow 12
Sacred Heart 71, Nevis 66
Springfield 86, Heron Lake-Okabena 72
St. Agnes 71, St. Paul Humboldt 29
St. Paul Central 76, South St. Paul 74
St. Paul Johnson 75, Minneapolis Henry 44
Tartan 62, St. Louis Park 50
Triton 77, St. Charles 67
Wadena-Deer Creek 96, East Grand Forks 93, OT
Wahpeton, N.D. 71, Breckenridge 62
Westbrook-Walnut Grove 64, Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 62
Windom 93, Tri-City United 60
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/