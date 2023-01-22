AP NEWS
Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 22, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Border West 71, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 50

Brainerd 89, St. Cloud Tech 67

Buffalo 73, Moorhead 62

Cambridge-Isanti 68, Duluth East 45

Cannon Falls 57, La Crescent 50

Carlton 96, International Falls 48

Chatfield 67, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 40

Christ’s Household of Faith 90, Hope Academy 68

Columbia Heights 83, Princeton 79

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 61, Barnesville 60

Duluth Marshall 76, Ely 73, OT

Eagan 78, Apple Valley 49

Eastview 75, Rochester John Marshall 52

Fairmont 46, Martin County West 44

Goodhue 65, Wabasha-Kellogg 43

Higher 87, St. Paul Harding 83

Houston 70, Nova Classical Academy 31

Lake City 90, Aquinas, Wis. 52

Lanesboro 75, Schaeffer Academy 61

Legacy Christian 81, Eagle Ridge Academy Charter 41

Lyle/Austin Pacelli 55, Regis, Wis. 50

Mahtomedi 72, La Crosse Central, Wis. 59

Mountain Lake Area-Comfrey 71, Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop 58

New Ulm Cathedral 35, Edgerton 26

Onalaska, Wis. 94, Minneapolis North 64

Pewaukee, Wis. 93, Totino-Grace 63

Prescott, Wis. 81, Concordia Academy 72

Prior Lake 69, Farmington 68

Red Lake 98, Fond du Lac Ojibwe 85

Rochester Mayo 59, Red Wing 48

Rushford-Peterson 63, Grand Meadow 12

Sacred Heart 71, Nevis 66

Springfield 86, Heron Lake-Okabena 72

St. Agnes 71, St. Paul Humboldt 29

    • St. Paul Central 76, South St. Paul 74

    St. Paul Johnson 75, Minneapolis Henry 44

    Tartan 62, St. Louis Park 50

    Triton 77, St. Charles 67

    Wadena-Deer Creek 96, East Grand Forks 93, OT

    Wahpeton, N.D. 71, Breckenridge 62

    Westbrook-Walnut Grove 64, Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 62

    Windom 93, Tri-City United 60

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

