Thursday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 9, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Almond-Bancroft 66, Port Edwards 11

Altoona 57, Bloomer 52

Amherst 47, Shiocton 34

Appleton East 64, Sheboygan North 49

Arcadia 54, Viroqua 28

Badger 58, Delavan-Darien 44

Baraboo 45, Mauston 30

Bay Port 52, Manitowoc Lincoln 35

Brillion 40, Sheboygan Falls 39

Cameron 60, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 30

Central Wisconsin Christian 61, Hustisford 28

Chesterton 30, Stockbridge 22

Coleman 61, Wausaukee 41

Cuba City 86, Southwestern 28

De Pere 43, Green Bay Preble 29

Dominican 52, Racine Lutheran 33

Eau Claire North 65, Chippewa Falls 50

Edgerton 54, Big Foot 24

Elkhorn Area 51, Westosha Central 37

Florence 76, Goodman/Pembine 19

GB NEW Lutheran/Prov. Acad. 43, Gibraltar 33

Green Bay Southwest 54, Ashwaubenon 49

Greendale 68, Brown Deer 66

Hayward 48, Ashland 33

Hillsboro 66, Brookwood 28

Hortonville 72, Oshkosh North 33

Iowa-Grant 55, Fennimore 54

La Crescent, Minn. 52, Luther 47

Ladysmith 63, Spooner 13

Lake Country Lutheran 50, Heritage Christian 32

Lancaster 39, Dodgeville 36

Lincoln 65, Neillsville 39

Madison East 71, Beloit Memorial 50

Marshfield 66, Merrill 35

Middleton 69, Janesville Parker 22

Mineral Point 52, Darlington 49

New Berlin West 51, New Berlin Eisenhower 45

New Holstein 58, Roncalli 16

Niagara 50, Saint Thomas Aquinas 13

    • Nicolet 64, West Allis Central 46

    Notre Dame 92, Sheboygan North 34

    Oconto 54, Algoma 51

    Oneida Nation 49, Crivitz 43

    Pacelli 49, Rosholt 37

    Peshtigo 71, Sturgeon Bay 29

    Pewaukee 63, West Allis Central 22

    Poynette 58, Wisconsin Heights 54

    Prairie Farm 64, Flambeau 54

    Prairie du Chien 50, Platteville 39

    Pulaski 44, Sheboygan South 36

    Reedsburg Area 57, Wisconsin Dells 45

    River Valley 48, Richland Center 47

    Riverdale 61, Boscobel 55

    Royall 57, Hillsboro 52

    Royall 58, Cashton 51

    Salam School 57, Saint Joan Antida 6

    Sevastopol 46, Shiocton 29

    Sevastopol 53, Southern Door 51

    Shiocton 44, Wild Rose 41

    Shoreland Lutheran 77, Racine Case 58

    Shorewood 69, Greenfield 62

    Siren 43, Unity 40

    Somerset 78, Glenwood City 26

    South Milwaukee 47, Milwaukee Lutheran 36

    St. Croix Falls 76, Northwestern 73

    Sun Prairie West 83, Madison Memorial 34

    Thorp 51, Cornell 48

    Turtle Lake 56, Shell Lake 29

    Turtle Lake 64, Siren 38

    Valders 60, Kiel 53

    Verona Area 88, Janesville Craig 52

    Warren, Ill. 72, Juda 44

    Waterloo 60, Dodgeland 22

    West Salem 62, Black River Falls 17

    Westby 57, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 25

    Wilmot Union 56, Burlington 54

    Wisconsin Heights 60, Monticello 54

    Wisconsin Lutheran 56, Pius XI Catholic 51

    Wonewoc-Center 66, New Lisbon 41

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

