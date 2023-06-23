Chicago faces Connecticut on 5-game losing streak

Chicago Sky (5-8, 2-6 Eastern Conference) at Connecticut Sun (11-3, 5-2 Eastern Conference)

Uncasville, Connecticut; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago looks to stop its five-game slide with a win against Connecticut.

The Sun are 5-2 in Eastern Conference games. Connecticut is third in the Eastern Conference scoring 83.2 points while shooting 43.7% from the field.

The Sky are 2-6 in Eastern Conference play. Chicago ranks eighth in the WNBA with 34.6 rebounds per game led by Alanna Smith averaging 6.9.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alyssa Thomas is averaging 14.9 points, 10.4 rebounds, 7.6 assists and two steals for the Sun.

Smith is scoring 10.5 points per game and averaging 6.9 rebounds for the Sky.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sun: 8-2, averaging 86.2 points, 34.7 rebounds, 22.6 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.3 points per game.

Sky: 3-7, averaging 78.9 points, 34.4 rebounds, 19.4 assists, 5.3 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.2 points.

INJURIES: Sun: None listed.

Sky: Ruthy Hebard: out (personal), Isabelle Harrison: out (knee), Rebekah Gardner: out (foot).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .