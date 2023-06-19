Connecticut visits Seattle following Loyd’s 39-point game

Connecticut Sun (8-3, 5-2 Eastern Conference) at Seattle Storm (3-7, 3-4 Western Conference)

Seattle; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle hosts the Connecticut Sun after Jewell Loyd scored 39 points in the Seattle Storm’s 109-103 win against the Dallas Wings.

Seattle finished 13-5 at home last season while going 22-14 overall. The Storm gave up 78.4 points per game while committing 15.6 fouls last season.

Connecticut finished 25-11 overall last season while going 12-6 on the road. The Sun averaged 8.9 steals, 2.7 blocks and 14.4 turnovers per game last season.

INJURIES: Storm: None listed.

Sun: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .