Las Vegas hosts Seattle following Wilson’s 21-point outing

Seattle Storm (2-6, 2-3 Western Conference) at Las Vegas Aces (8-1, 4-0 Western Conference)

Las Vegas; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK WNBA LINE : Aces -18.5; over/under is 168.5

BOTTOM LINE: Las Vegas hosts the Seattle Storm after A’ja Wilson scored 21 points in the Las Vegas Aces’ 93-80 win against the Chicago Sky.

Las Vegas finished 15-3 in Western Conference play and 13-5 at home during the 2022-23 season. The Aces averaged 14.6 points off of turnovers, 8.9 second chance points and 12.9 bench points last season.

Seattle finished 10-8 in Western Conference games and 22-14 overall during the 2022-23 season. The Storm allowed opponents to score 78.4 points per game and shoot 43.4% from the field last season.

INJURIES: Aces: None listed.

Storm: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .