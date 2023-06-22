Seattle hosts Indiana following Loyd’s 33-point outing

Indiana Fever (4-7, 3-5 Eastern Conference) at Seattle Storm (3-8, 3-4 Western Conference)

Seattle; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK WNBA LINE : Storm -1.5; over/under is 163.5

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle plays the Indiana Fever after Jewell Loyd scored 33 points in the Seattle Storm’s 85-79 loss to the Connecticut Sun.

Seattle finished 13-5 at home last season while going 22-14 overall. The Storm averaged 8.3 steals, 4.2 blocks and 12.8 turnovers per game last season.

Indiana went 2-16 on the road and 5-31 overall last season. The Fever gave up 89.1 points per game while committing 20.0 fouls last season.

INJURIES: Storm: None listed.

Fever: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .