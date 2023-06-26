Los Angeles visits Chicago following Copper’s 29-point game

Los Angeles Sparks (7-7, 6-6 Western Conference) at Chicago Sky (5-9, 2-7 Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago plays the Los Angeles Sparks after Kahleah Copper scored 29 points in the Chicago Sky’s 96-72 loss to the Connecticut Sun.

The Sky have gone 2-4 in home games. Chicago has a 3-6 record against opponents over .500.

The Sparks have gone 2-3 away from home. Los Angeles ranks fourth in the Western Conference with 6.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Nneka Ogwumike averaging 1.8.

The teams meet for the second time this season. In the last meeting on June 10 the Sparks won 77-62 led by 19 points from Ogwumike, while Alanna Smith scored 19 points for the Sky.

TOP PERFORMERS: Smith is averaging 10.5 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Sky.

Ogwumike is averaging 20.2 points, 9.7 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.7 steals for the Sparks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sky: 2-8, averaging 76.7 points, 33.0 rebounds, 19.3 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.0 points per game.

Sparks: 5-5, averaging 77.3 points, 32.7 rebounds, 19.2 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points.

INJURIES: Sky: Ruthy Hebard: out (personal), Isabelle Harrison: out (knee), Rebekah Gardner: out (foot).

Sparks: Lexie Brown: out (illness), Layshia Clarendon: out (foot), Chiney Ogwumike: out (foot), Nia Clouden: out (knee), Jasmine Thomas: out (knee), Katie Lou Samuelson: out (personal).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .