AP NEWS
Listen
Related topics

New York plays Connecticut after Ionescu’s 31-point game

By The Associated PressJune 26, 2023 GMT

New York Liberty (9-3, 6-3 Eastern Conference) at Connecticut Sun (12-3, 6-2 Eastern Conference)

Uncasville, Connecticut; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: New York plays the Connecticut Sun after Sabrina Ionescu scored 31 points in the Liberty’s 89-88 overtime victory over the Washington Mystics.

The Sun’s record in Eastern Conference play is 6-2. Connecticut ranks seventh in the WNBA with 26.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Alyssa Thomas averaging 8.3.

The Liberty have gone 6-3 against Eastern Conference opponents. New York ranks third in the Eastern Conference giving up 79.9 points while holding opponents to 41.4% shooting.

The two teams play for the second time this season. The Liberty defeated the Sun 81-65 in their last matchup on May 27. Breanna Stewart led the Liberty with 21 points, and Tiffany Hayes led the Sun with 16 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brionna Jones is averaging 15.9 points, 8.2 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Sun.

Sports

  • Hawks clear cap room, trade Collins to Jazz for Gay, future 2nd rounder, AP source says

  • Griner's WNBA return a mixed bag, but experience in Russia helps her keep perspective

  • Ticket sales and anticipation are high ahead of Lionel Messi's arrival at Inter Miami

  • Chicago Blackhawks acquire forward Taylor Hall in multiplayer trade with Boston Bruins

    • Courtney Vandersloot is averaging 10.8 points, 8.6 assists and 1.6 steals for the Liberty.

    LAST 10 GAMES: Sun: 8-2, averaging 87.7 points, 34.0 rebounds, 23.4 assists, 8.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.7 points per game.

    Liberty: 8-2, averaging 90.1 points, 37.4 rebounds, 24.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.6 points.

    INJURIES: Sun: Brionna Jones: out for season (achilles).

    Liberty: None listed.

    ___

    The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.