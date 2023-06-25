Ogwumike leads Los Angeles against Dallas after 20-point performance

Dallas Wings (6-7, 4-3 Western Conference) at Los Angeles Sparks (6-7, 5-6 Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK WNBA LINE : Wings -2.5; over/under is 161.5

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles takes on the Dallas Wings after Nneka Ogwumike scored 20 points in the Los Angeles Sparks’ 76-74 victory over the Dallas Wings.

The Sparks are 5-6 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles ranks sixth in the WNBA with 19.2 assists per game. Jordin Canada leads the Sparks averaging 5.6.

The Wings are 4-3 in Western Conference play. Dallas has a 0-2 record in one-possession games.

The teams square off for the third time this season. In the last meeting on June 24 the Sparks won 76-74 led by 20 points from Ogwumike, while Natasha Howard scored 23 points for the Wings.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ogwumike is averaging 19.7 points, 9.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.7 steals for the Sparks.

Satou Sabally is averaging 19.5 points, 10.5 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.5 steals for the Wings.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sparks: 5-5, averaging 77.9 points, 32.4 rebounds, 18.9 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points per game.

Wings: 4-6, averaging 83.2 points, 40.4 rebounds, 17.9 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.9 points.

INJURIES: Sparks: Lexie Brown: out (illness), Layshia Clarendon: out (foot), Chiney Ogwumike: out (foot), Nia Clouden: out (knee), Jasmine Thomas: out (knee), Katie Lou Samuelson: out (personal).

Wings: Lou Lopez Senechal: out (knee), Diamond DeShields: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .