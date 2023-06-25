Connecticut hosts Chicago after Hayes’ 21-point game

Chicago Sky (5-8, 2-6 Eastern Conference) at Connecticut Sun (11-3, 5-2 Eastern Conference)

Uncasville, Connecticut; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK WNBA LINE : Sun -6.5; over/under is 157.5

BOTTOM LINE: Connecticut faces the Chicago Sky after Tiffany Hayes scored 21 points in the Connecticut Sun’s 89-68 win over the Minnesota Lynx.

The Sun are 5-2 in Eastern Conference games. Connecticut is fifth in the WNBA averaging 83.2 points and is shooting 43.7% from the field.

The Sky are 2-6 in Eastern Conference play. Chicago is fourth in the Eastern Conference with 8.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Elizabeth Williams averaging 1.9.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alyssa Thomas is averaging 14.9 points, 10.4 rebounds, 7.6 assists and two steals for the Sun.

Alanna Smith is averaging 10.5 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Sky.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sun: 8-2, averaging 86.2 points, 34.7 rebounds, 22.6 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.3 points per game.

Sky: 3-7, averaging 78.9 points, 34.4 rebounds, 19.4 assists, 5.3 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.2 points.

INJURIES: Sun: Brionna Jones: out for season (achilles).

Sky: Ruthy Hebard: out (personal), Isabelle Harrison: out (knee), Rebekah Gardner: out (foot).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .