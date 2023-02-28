The AP Top 25 Women’s Basketball Poll

AP NEWS
1. South Carolina (28) 29-0 700 1
2. Indiana 26-2 650 2
3. Utah 25-3 599 8
4. LSU 27-1 590 5
5. Maryland 24-5 588 7
6. Stanford 27-4 587 3
7. Iowa 23-6 560 6
8. Virginia Tech 24-4 497 9
9. UConn 25-5 484 4
10. Notre Dame 24-4 481 10
11. Villanova 25-5 378 15
12. Texas 22-7 355 19
13. Duke 24-5 347 11
14. Ohio St. 23-6 331 16
15. Gonzaga 27-3 282 18
16. Oklahoma 22-5 273 13
17. Michigan 21-8 202 12
18. North Carolina 20-9 183 22
19. UCLA 22-8 181 17
20. Colorado 22-7 174 21
21. Arizona 21-8 144 14
22. UNLV 27-2 122 24
23. Iowa St. 18-8 115 20
24. Middle Tennessee 23-4 58 25
25. South Florida 25-5 42 -

Others receiving votes: Creighton 34, Tennessee 31, Florida St. 24, Oklahoma St. 18, Mississippi 13, Florida Gulf Coast 13, South Dakota St. 10, Southern Cal 10, Louisville 8, Toledo 8, Illinois 5, NC State 3.

