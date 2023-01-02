AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

The AP Top 25 Women’s Basketball Poll

The Associated PressJanuary 2, 2023 GMT

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, and total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking.

Record Pts Prv
1. South Carolina (28) 13-0 700 1
2. Stanford 14-1 672 2
3. Ohio St. 15-0 643 3
4. Notre Dame 12-1 614 5
5. UConn 11-2 567 8
6. Indiana 13-1 540 4
7. LSU 14-0 537 9
8. Utah 14-0 499 11
9. Virginia Tech 12-2 440 7
10. NC State 12-2 438 6
11. Iowa St. 9-2 402 15
12. UCLA 13-2 367 10
13. Maryland 11-3 344 16
14. Michigan 12-2 339 14
15. Arizona 12-1 325 18
16. Iowa 11-4 244 12
17. Oklahoma 11-1 216 20
18. Oregon 11-3 183 17
19. Duke 13-1 177 -
20. Gonzaga 14-2 176 19
21. Kansas 11-1 144 22
22. North Carolina 9-4 127 13
23. Baylor 10-3 110 23
24. St. John's 13-0 105 25
25. Creighton 9-4 48 21

Others receiving votes: Illinois 32, Florida St. 29, Arkansas 24, Villanova 20, Middle Tennessee 12, Texas 9, South Florida 7, Columbia 7, Tennessee 2, Nebraska 1.

All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.