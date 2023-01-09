The AP Top 25 Women’s Basketball Poll

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, and total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking.

Record Pts Prv 1. South Carolina (28) 16-0 700 1 2. Stanford 16-1 671 2 3. Ohio St. 17-0 645 3 4. UConn 13-2 587 5 5. LSU 16-0 582 7 6. Indiana 14-1 574 6 7. Notre Dame 12-2 542 4 8. UCLA 14-2 457 12 9. Maryland 13-3 437 13 10. Utah 14-1 427 8 11. NC State 13-3 370 10 12. Iowa 12-4 352 16 13. Virginia Tech 13-3 342 9 14. Arizona 14-2 341 15 15. Iowa St. 10-3 307 11 16. Duke 14-1 281 19 17. Michigan 13-3 261 14 18. Baylor 12-3 253 23 19. Oklahoma 12-2 212 17 20. Gonzaga 16-2 197 20 21. Oregon 12-4 144 18 22. North Carolina 10-5 126 22 23. Kansas 12-2 99 21 24. Illinois 14-3 42 - 25. Villanova 14-3 35 -

Others receiving votes: Arkansas 33, Middle Tennessee 27, St. John’s 22, Miami 10, South Florida 6, Seton Hall 5, Florida St. 5, Creighton 5, Colorado 2, Louisville 1.