Football teams gearing up for Saturday scrimmages
After nearly nine months of waiting, WPIAL and City League football teams are ready to put on the pads and collide with players in a different colored jersey.
The first set of scrimmages, and the only one for those playing a Week Zero game, are Saturday morning throughout western Pennsylvania.
It’s a full-speed chance for coaches to see if the offseason work, time spent in heat acclimation workouts and the first week of official practices have paid off.
There are several interesting scrimmage matchups to behold, including Penn Hills, newly minted in 5A, hosting 6A North Allegheny and Ringgold, under the direction of former Aliquippa boss Mike Zmijanac, at home against fellow 4A member Montour.
Other scrimmages include Steel Valley at West Mifflin, Central Catholic at McKeesport, Pine-Richland at Woodland Hills, Mt. Lebanon at West Allegheny and University Prep at Clairton.
Defending WPIAL 5A champion Gateway will pay a visit to 4A heavyweight Belle Vernon on Saturday at 10 a.m.
A number of scrimmages feature teams that had been conference rivals for many years. With the change to six conferences and moves up and down the classification ladder, those rivalries remain alive in the scrimmages.
Below is the list of the scrimmages. The start time is 10 a.m. unless otherwise noted.
Aliquippa at Blackhawk
Allderdice, Westinghouse at Shady Side Academy
Altoona at Upper St. Clair
Ambridge at Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic
Armstrong at Sharon
Avella at Cornell
Beaver Falls at New Brighton
Bentworth at Carlynton
Berlin Brothersvalley at Ligonier Valley
Brashear at Keystone Oaks
Brentwood at Southmoreland
Burgettstown at Yough
Burrell at East Allegheny
California at Charleroi
Canon-McMillan at Baldwin
Carmichaels at West Greene
Carrick at Imani Christian
Connellsville at Shaler
Deer Lakes at Riverview
Ellwood City at Laurel
Farrell at Union Area, noon.
Fox Chapel at Bethel Park
Franklin Regional at Norwin
Frazier, Bishop Canevin at Monessen
Freedom at Fort Cherry
Freeport at Apollo-Ridge
Gateway at Belle Vernon
Greensburg Central Catholic at Derry
Greensburg Salem at Greater Latrobe
Grove City at New Castle
Hempfield at Penn-Trafford
Highlands at Hampton
Indiana at Mt. Pleasant
Jeannette at Valley
Jefferson-Morgan at Beth-Center
Kiski Area at Butler
Leechburg at Northgate
Mapletown at Brownsville
Mars at Knoch
McGuffey at Hopewell
Montour at Rinngold
Morgantown, W.Va. at Laurel Highlands
Mt. Lebanon at West Allegheny
Neshannock at Sharpsville
North Allegheny at Penn Hills, 9:30 a.m.
North Hills at Plum
Peters Township at Seneca Valley
Pine-Richland at Woodland Hills
Pittsburgh Central Catholic at McKeesport
Rochester at Beaver
Serra Catholic at OLSH
Seton-LaSalle at Central Valley
Shenango at Wilmington
Slippery Rock at Mohawk
South Allegheny at Elizabeth Forward
South Fayette at Chartiers Valley
South Park at Thomas Jefferson
South Side at Quaker Valley
Springdale at Chartiers-Houston
Steel Valley at West Mifflin
Sto-Rox at Perry, Cupples Stadium
Summit Academy at Riverside
Trinity at Moon
University Prep at Clairton
Washington at Uniontown
Waynesburg Central at Albert Gallatin
Western Beaver at Avonworth