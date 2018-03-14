Norwin wrestlers aiming for success at section tournament

This is when the months of work, sweat and dedication pay off.

Norwin’s wrestlers will enter the individual portion of the season Feb. 24 at the Section 1-AAA tournament. Advancing past the tournament won’t be easy, as the section is home to some of the premier talent in the area.

“A lot of the place-winners out of Section 1 will be the place-winners at the WPIAL tournament,” Norwin wrestling coach Brandon Miller said. “It is a testament to how tough our county and section battle is.”

Sophomore Kurtis Phipps (30-0) will look to keep his perfect season going at 106 pounds. Phipps has had plenty of tournament success this season, winning titles at the Powerade and Westmoreland County tournaments.

“He is one of our team captains,” Miller said. “He has been leading the team not only on the mat but also in the room”

As a freshman, Phipps finished as the runner-up at the section tournament before winning a WPIAL title and finishing seventh in the state.

“Seventh place was not his goal,” Miller said. “He is striving for a gold medal at states.”

Senior Jason Miller (25-7) will look to end his high school career with a successful run through the postseason tournaments at 138 pounds.

“He was at 126 pounds last season,” Miller said. “But he was in the weight room and got stronger during the offseason. He came into the year as a new wrestler.”

Miller has been successful at the section tournament in the past, qualifying for WPIALs the previous three seasons. But this is his last chance to compete for a spot at the PIAA tournament.

“He is extremely motivated,” Miller said. “His goal is to not only get to the state tournament but get onto the podium. We want to see him get up to Hershey. It doesn’t matter where you are seeded there because anything can happen.”

Bryce Long (21-11) will represent the team at 160 pounds. Miller said the junior is gaining confidence after earning some big wins late in the season.

John Altieri (18-9) has been having a successful debut season at 126 pounds. The freshman has had to adjust to a higher level of competition and moving up from 115 pounds, but Miller said the youngster is hitting his stride.

“He has a strong work ethic,” Miller said. “He has the heaviest hands on the team, which is something you can’t teach.”

Sophomore 120-pounder Frankie Gill (17-11) had a strong run at last season’s section tournament to qualify for WPIALs. Senior 195-pounder Armand Detore (17-10) finished fourth at the Westmoreland County tournament.

Miller said people shouldn’t count out two dark horses entering the tournament: senior Jack Driscoll (5-10) at 132 pounds and junior Luke Merkovsky (8-13) at 152 pounds.

“Sometimes my favorite wrestlers are the guys who are the grittiest and have to scratch and claw,” Miller said. “Those are two of those wrestlers. Some people may overlook them, but they could get some big wins.”

Norwin had seven wrestlers advance from the Section 1-AAA tournament last season. For Miller, regression is not an option.

“I truly believe we can get at least seven into the WPIAL tournament,” Miller said. “That is our expectation, and we don’t settle for less.”

