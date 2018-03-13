Shaun Gates earns WPIAL title at 160, leads Burrell contingent into wrestling regionals

Burrell senior Shaun Gates finished third at 152 pounds at last year’s WPIAL Class AA championships. His focus Saturday at Canon-McMillian was on loftier goals.

Gates went a combined 5-0 between Friday’s Section 3 tournament and Saturday WPIAL finals — all five wins by fall — and capped the effort with his first WPIAL championship. He pinned Riverview senior Christian Tamburro in the first period of the 160-pound title bout.

“This is something I’ve been working towards all year,” said Gates, who is 14-0 in the WPIAL postseason. “It’s another step to what I really want to achieve at regionals and states.”

Gates went 9-0 from the Section 3 team tournament through the state team competition in Hershey. He is 34-9 on the season.

“Shaun’s had a great year, and he really performed well (Friday and Saturday),” Burrell coach Josh Shields said. “As a senior, that’s what you want to see. He’s really clicking at the right time.”

While Gates won gold in his final WPIAL appearance, freshman Ian Oswalt’s WPIAL debut ended at the top of the podium.

The 113-pounder yielded just one point over three dominant wins. Oswalt finished off Burgettstown’s Shane Kemper, 6-0, in the finals.

“I felt pretty good the whole tournament,” said Oswalt (39-7). “It gives me more confidence to keep working and get better.”

Burrell began the day with 13 wrestlers in action and had 11 compete the placement matches.

The top seven finishers in each of the 14 weight classes earned spots at next weekend’s PIAA Southwest Regional at IUP. Nine of the 11 clinched before the evening session, and juniors Bryan Gaul (126) and Mason Slahtovsky (220) won their seventh-place bouts to join the others at regionals.

“It’s never a problem when you have to take two vans to regionals,” Shields said. “It also keeps the guys together for practice. A lot of other teams aren’t as fortunate to have that. It’s a great feeling to have more than half the team still competing.”

Senior Corey Christie (32-8) was runner-up at 152 as he lost to Frazier sophomore Thayne Lawrence, 9-0, in the championship bout. Lawrence adds this year’s title to the one he won last year at 138.

The medal was Christie’s third after a third-place finish at 145 last year and seventh at 120 in 2015.

Freshman Anthony Corrado (132), junior Austin Mele (170) and sophomore Ricky Feroce (182) placed fourth. Senior Ethan Awes (138) and sophomore Trent Valovchik (106) took fifth, and sophomore Noah Linderman (145) came in sixth.

Tamburro made history for Riverview by becoming the first Raiders wrestler to compete for a WPIAL title since 1988. Despite not being able to get by Gates in the final, he advanced to regionals with a 20-8 record.

“It was an amazing feeling to walk out under the spotlight for the parade of champions,” said Tamburro, who went a combined 4-2 over the two days of WPIAL wrestling. “This was all uncharted territory for me. I am excited to be where I am at right now, and I am ready to make a run at states.”

Three Valley wrestlers — juniors David Schuffert (285) and Noah Hutcherson (170) and sophomore Travis Lasko (113) — will compete at regionals next week.

Schuffert (30-3) wrestled in the heavyweight final for the second year in a row, and for the second year, he lost in overtime, this time to South Side senior Bishop McCoy (35-1). He will try to bounce back next week at regionals.

“I really felt bad for him, but he will have a shot for a regional championship and a chance to go to states next week,” Valley coach Dane Johnson said. “He will get back in the room and work on some things to be better.”

Hutcherson bounced back from a 4-2 quarterfinal loss to eventual 170-pound champion Christian Clutter from McGuffey to win three in the consolation bracket for fifth place. He is 39-6.

“There’s a lot to take away from this weekend for Noah,” Johnson said. “He wrestled great for fifth. For him, it’s all about being consistent.”

In the win-to-advance scenario for seventh at 113, Lasko (6-3) topped Riverview’s Lucas Murphy, 10-3.

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at mlove@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Mlove_Trib.