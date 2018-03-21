FILE - Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019, in New York. Madonna has postponed her career-spanning 2023 ‘Celebration’ tour due to ‘serious bacterial infection’ and ICU stay, her manager Guy Oseary confirmed on Wednesday. The tour was set to kick-off in Vancouver on July 15. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
WPIAL wrestling tournament notebook: Former Shaler, Hampton coach Siar remembered

By Paul Schofield
 
When Fox Chapel wrestling coach Ron Frank started coaching, two former opposing coaches helped him.

One was late North Allegheny coach Gus DeAugustino and the other was former Shaler and Hampton coach Robert Siar.

Siar, 85, passed on Friday. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Susan, and children Bob, Tom and Kim Johnson.

He was a graduate of Slippery Rock University (1955), where he lettered in football and wrestling. He also taught and coached 42 years.

He was a head football coach and wrestling coach at Brookville (1960-65) and started the Brookville wrestling program in 1961. He became the Shaler wrestling coach in 1965 and ended his career at Hampton. He compiled a 315-108-7 record in 29 years of coaching.

“As a young coach who knew very little about wrestling, Bob and Gus took me under their wing even though we were opponents,” Frank said. “They showed me a lot. His teams were always ready to wrestle. Shaler won’t be the same without Bob Siar.”

He was WPIAL Coach of the Year in 1974 after leading Shaler to its first WPIAL title. He was president of the WPIAL Coaches Association from 1968-75 and was inducted into the Western Pennsylvania Wrestling Hall of Fame in 1993. He retired as a Teacher and coach in 1997.

Friends will be received from 2-8 p.m. Sunday, at Neely Funeral Home, 2208 Mt. Royal Blvd. Funeral Services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, at Elfinwild Presbyterian Church, 3200 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw.

Young gun

Pine-Richland freshman Cole Spencer and Hampton freshman Justin Hart were Allegheny County Wrestling champions in January.

The duo continued to impress Friday at the WPIAL Class AAA and PIAA Southwest Regional tournament at Canon-McMillan by advancing into the semifinals.

Spencer (28-2), who is the heir apparent to be the Rams quarterback to replace Phil Jurkovec, upset third-seeded Trey Howard of Waynesburg, 4-2, in the 152-pound quarterfinals.

Hart (36-2), who is seeded third at 180, toppled Belle Vernon sophomore Mason Nickelson, 6-2.

Milestone victory

North Hills senior Nathan Mankey, the second seed at 195 pounds, reached the 100-win milestone when he pinned Armstrong sophomore Gram Hepner in the first round of the WPIAL tournament Friday.

He advanced to the semifinals with a pin of John Siwiak of Seneca Valley.

Kiski on top

Kiski Area, the WPIAL Class AAA team champion, advanced seven wrestlers to the semifinals and leads the team standings with 68.5 points.

Waynesburg is second with 56 points, followed by Canon-McMillan with 53, Seneca Valley 52 and Hempfield with 45.5 points.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Schofield_Trib.