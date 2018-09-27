Tyler Smith, former Franklin Regional standout, joins wrestling staff at VMI

Virginia Military Institute completed its wrestling coaching staff for the 2018-19 season with a familiar name around the WPIAL.

Former Franklin Regional standout Tyler Smith was named as assistant on Thursday, joining head coach Jim Gibson’s staff.

Smith, who initially was named a volunteer assistant at Clarion in June, just finished his mat career at Bucknell. He graduated in May.

Smith reached the NCAA Tournament all four years as a 141-pounder and made the semifinals as a senior before finishing his career with a record of 107-37.

“Tyler has a passion for the sport of wrestling that is unmatched,” Gibson said in a news release. “Along with this passion, he brings tremendous success from every level of wrestling that he has competed. I’m looking forward to see him develop as a coach and instill that same passion into our wrestlers.”

Smith won a PIAA championship as a junior in 2013.